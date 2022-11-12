Chris Cobb's nearly two-decade run as operator of the historic Exit/In rock club concludes at the end of this month.His departure follows a bitter battle to preserve the building and his family's multiple failed attempts to purchase it, up to the last minute.Why it matters: The changing hands at Exit/In underscores the uncertainty facing Nashville's live music industry. Corporatization and development pressures have made it increasingly difficult for independent operators to survive.What he's saying: "These are the last shows at the version of Exit/In that anyone has known since Charlie Daniels and his group bought the venue in '79 and...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO