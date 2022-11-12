ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya reveals new Twitch plans after returning from two-month break

Twitch streamer Maya Higa has just returned from her two-month break from content creation and has revealed her plans for the future. Just two months after taking her indefinite break from Twitch, Maya Higa made good on her announcement that she was set to return to streaming on November 16.
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day

Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues

A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better

A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
HusKerrs says Warzone 2 is “chalked” for mouse & keyboard players

HusKerrs claims Warzone 2 is completely chalked for mouse and keyboard players after a few days of in-game experience. HusKerrs is one of the most accomplished Call of Duty players in the world. A veteran of the Search & Destroy tournament scene before leaving to take on the entire battle royale genre, he has truly seen everything there is to see in terms of competitive FPS gameplay.
Warzone 2 players calling for several WZ1 features to return already

After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back. Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes Season leaked alongside new holiday items

Popular Pokemon Go leakers ‘PokeMiners’ have leaked the next in-game season, Mythical Wishes, alongside new avatar items for Christmas and New Years. For the last couple of years, Pokemon Go has spruced up its events with various three-month-long seasons. The Season of Alola brought focus to the introduction...

