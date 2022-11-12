Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Lady Vikes defeated Port Gibson 60-56 on Tuesday
Warren Central High School girl’s basketball team pulled off a 60-56 win over Port Gibson on Tuesday. “I feel like we played not to our best ability but we finished it off like we should with the win,” Kayleigh Karel said. Jae’la Smith got things started for the...
vicksburgnews.com
WCJHS boys and girl’s basketball team defeated Madison Middle School on Monday
Warren Central High School girls and boys basketball team defeated Madison Middle School on Monday. The Lady Vikes won 28-25 over the Jaguars with Kennedi McKay leading with 11 points. Kelsey Snowden scored seven and Shaniyah Lewis contributed four. Boy’s Game:. WC grabbed a 49-48 with as Nash Morgan...
vicksburgnews.com
Harvey scored 20 points on Saturday for WC
Warren Central High School girl’s basketball player Zion Harvey had an outstanding performance against Vicksburg High on Saturday. In the 64-58 loss, Harvey brought the Lady Vikes back into the game by dropping 20 points, which included three 3-pointers. WC will host Port Gibson on Tuesday.
vicksburgnews.com
Vikings will travel to Brandon on Friday
Warren Central High School football team will be back on the road this Friday and travel to face Brandon in the second round of the playoffs. The Vikings took down Gulfport 38-3 on Friday. The victory gives WC a chance at a rematch against the Bulldogs who they lost 21-3 during the regular season.
vicksburgnews.com
Carter signs to Southern Arkansas University
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Layla Carter has now signed to Southern Arkansas University. The announcement came on Monday when SAU posted the news on their Twitter page. Carter, who is a Dandy Dozen, is starring for the Missy Gators under Head Coach Troy Stewart where she led...
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
Teen injured after shooting on Bowman Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teen was taken to Merit […]
WAPT
News We Love: Richland teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Brandon resident Christen White is about to make her on-air debut on Wheel of Fortune. White is an eighth grade math teacher at Richland Junior High. She flew out to California earlier this month to record the game show. Her mom LaVonda White and fiancé Charlie King accompanied her on...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WLBT
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
WLBT
Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could...
WDAM-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
Jackson club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
WAPT
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
Comments / 0