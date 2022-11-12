ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters

Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
ewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant

Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
wrestlinginc.com

CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H

2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
PWMania

Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV

Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
FanSided

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star

Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
bodyslam.net

Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win

Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
tjrwrestling.net

Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them

Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
ringsidenews.com

Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit

Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name

On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
stillrealtous.com

Former Universal Champion Reportedly Injured

In the world of professional wrestling injuries can unfortunately happen at any time. During the WWE live event in Madison, WI on Sunday night Kevin Owens faced off against Austin Theory and F4Wonline.com is reporting that Owens suffered a knee injury during the match. According to the report Kevin Owens...
MADISON, WI
ewrestlingnews.com

Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars

WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup

WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.

