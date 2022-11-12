Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
wrestletalk.com
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Think He’d Make It 15 Minutes In The WWE” – Jim Cornette On Former TNT Champion
When Cody Rhodes arrived back in WWE at WrestleMania 38 it marked the first time an AEW star had jumped across professional wrestling’s great divide. While there will undoubtedly be others who follow suit in the future, Jim Cornette believes that one particular former TNT Champion should not be one of them.
Kevin Owens Just Got Injured At A House Show, And It Could Have Major Consequences For Survivor Series
Kevin Owens was injured at a WWE house show, which could completely throw his Survivor Series plans out the window.
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit
Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name
On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Reportedly Injured
In the world of professional wrestling injuries can unfortunately happen at any time. During the WWE live event in Madison, WI on Sunday night Kevin Owens faced off against Austin Theory and F4Wonline.com is reporting that Owens suffered a knee injury during the match. According to the report Kevin Owens...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars
WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
