Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China Before Bilateral Meeting
PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, President Xi, it’s — I’m really glad to be able to see you again in person. We spent a lot of time together and — back in the days when we were both vice presidents, and it’s just great to see you.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
qhubonews.com
Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials Previewing Vice President Harris’s Trip To Thailand and the Philippines
MODERATOR: Thanks, everyone, for joining us this evening. We’re here to preview the Vice President’s trip to Thailand and the Philippines. And this call will be on background, attributed to a “senior administration official.” There is no embargo on this call. Again, on background, attributed to a “senior administration official.” And by joining this call you’re accepting those ground rules.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’
The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27
Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House
US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN — The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the US...
George W. Bush, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speak on 'Russian aggression,' China
Former President George W. Bush and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen both spoke at a presidential center event discussing the 'Struggle for Freedom' in international democracies.
qhubonews.com
White House Releases Updated State Fact Sheets Highlighting the Impact of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law One Year into Implementation
Since signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law one year ago, the Biden-Harris Administration has hit the ground running to make major progress. Today, the White House released updated state and territory fact sheets that highlight the nationwide impact of the law, the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century. In addition to announced funding to date, the fact sheets include key project highlights.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by President Biden on the Explosion and Loss of Life in Eastern Poland
THE PRESIDENT: Thanks for being here. I — as you saw, I just met with the leaders of NATO and the G7 and — to talk about the latest events in Europe, and I briefed them on my discussions with President Duda of Poland, as well as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. And we agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion in rural Poland, near the Ukrainian border. And I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Accomplishes Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint
Cybersecurity becomes more essential to our economy and our critical infrastructure – like financial institutions, personal data, and even our elections – everyday. As the demand for cybersecurity workers grows to meet these threats, the President is committed to seeing a more inclusive, robust, and skilled workforce to protect our personal and national interests.
qhubonews.com
Indonesia and International Partners Secure Groundbreaking Climate Targets and Associated Financing
Today, at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) event at the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and leaders of the International Partners Group (IPG) of likeminded countries, co-led by the United States and Japan, and including Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom, issued a Joint Statement, launching a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) developed with Indonesia during its G20 Presidency. The landmark partnership pursues an ambitious and just power sector transition in Indonesia, supporting a trajectory consistent with keeping 1.5 °C global warming limit within reach.
qhubonews.com
Readout of President Joe Biden’s Meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The leaders reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture. Recognizing that current regional and global challenges require close and strong security cooperation, the two leaders discussed U.S.-Australia Alliance priorities and the AUKUS security partnership with the United Kingdom. President Biden thanked the Prime Minister for standing with the United States and the world to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked war on Ukraine. The leaders recognized the imperative of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. President Biden thanked Prime Minister Albanese for his leadership in tackling the climate crisis, highlighting the climate and energy transition partnership as a new pillar of the U.S.-Australia relationship and emphasizing the importance of our climate ambitions from the COP 27 this week. Because the future of the United States, Australia and the Indo-Pacific region are inextricably linked, the two leaders emphasized the importance of the new Partners in the Blue Pacific to help address challenges in the Pacific such as climate change, and bolster maritime domain security, pandemic preparedness and economic resilience. Underscoring the importance of the U.S.-Australia relationship in addressing a host of critical issues, President Biden told Prime Minister Albanese he looked forward to a very successful Quad Leaders’ Summit in 2023, when Australia will host.
