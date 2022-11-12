ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
qhubonews.com

FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change

Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year's COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
qhubonews.com

Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials Previewing Vice President Harris's Trip To Thailand and the Philippines

MODERATOR: Thanks, everyone, for joining us this evening. We're here to preview the Vice President's trip to Thailand and the Philippines. And this call will be on background, attributed to a "senior administration official." There is no embargo on this call. Again, on background, attributed to a "senior administration official." And by joining this call you're accepting those ground rules.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan 'one of most dangerous nations'

The US has emphasised the importance of a "secure and prosperous" Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is "confident" of Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world", while talking about its nuclear arsenal."The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

White House Releases Updated State Fact Sheets Highlighting the Impact of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law One Year into Implementation

Since signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law one year ago, the Biden-Harris Administration has hit the ground running to make major progress. Today, the White House released updated state and territory fact sheets that highlight the nationwide impact of the law, the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century. In addition to announced funding to date, the fact sheets include key project highlights.
qhubonews.com

Remarks by President Biden on the Explosion and Loss of Life in Eastern Poland

THE PRESIDENT: Thanks for being here. I — as you saw, I just met with the leaders of NATO and the G7 and — to talk about the latest events in Europe, and I briefed them on my discussions with President Duda of Poland, as well as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. And we agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland, near the Ukrainian border. And I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened.
qhubonews.com

FACT SHEET: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Accomplishes Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint

Cybersecurity becomes more essential to our economy and our critical infrastructure – like financial institutions, personal data, and even our elections – everyday. As the demand for cybersecurity workers grows to meet these threats, the President is committed to seeing a more inclusive, robust, and skilled workforce to protect our personal and national interests.
TEXAS STATE
qhubonews.com

Indonesia and International Partners Secure Groundbreaking Climate Targets and Associated Financing

Today, at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) event at the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and leaders of the International Partners Group (IPG) of likeminded countries, co-led by the United States and Japan, and including Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom, issued a Joint Statement, launching a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) developed with Indonesia during its G20 Presidency. The landmark partnership pursues an ambitious and just power sector transition in Indonesia, supporting a trajectory consistent with keeping 1.5 °C global warming limit within reach.
qhubonews.com

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The leaders reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture. Recognizing that current regional and global challenges require close and strong security cooperation, the two leaders discussed U.S.-Australia Alliance priorities and the AUKUS security partnership with the United Kingdom. President Biden thanked the Prime Minister for standing with the United States and the world to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked war on Ukraine. The leaders recognized the imperative of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. President Biden thanked Prime Minister Albanese for his leadership in tackling the climate crisis, highlighting the climate and energy transition partnership as a new pillar of the U.S.-Australia relationship and emphasizing the importance of our climate ambitions from the COP 27 this week. Because the future of the United States, Australia and the Indo-Pacific region are inextricably linked, the two leaders emphasized the importance of the new Partners in the Blue Pacific to help address challenges in the Pacific such as climate change, and bolster maritime domain security, pandemic preparedness and economic resilience. Underscoring the importance of the U.S.-Australia relationship in addressing a host of critical issues, President Biden told Prime Minister Albanese he looked forward to a very successful Quad Leaders' Summit in 2023, when Australia will host.

