Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Down Dartmouth in Home Opener, Win Fourth Straight Game
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball earned its fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night at M&T Bank Arena, holding on late to down Dartmouth by the final score of 81-72. With the win, the Bobcats move to 4-0 on the new season. The last time the Bobcats won each of their first four games to start a new season came in 1969-70 under Head Coach Burt Kahn.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Host Dartmouth for '22-23 Home Opener
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night, hosting Dartmouth to continue the non-conference schedule. Quinnipiac is 3-0 to begin the new season, defeating Rhode Island (Nov. 7), Stonehill (Nov. 10) and CCSU (Nov. 13) so far in 2022-23.
gobobcats.com
Five Bobcats Reach Double-Figures in Dominant Win Over Hartford
HAMDEN, Conn. – It was a total team effort as the Quinnipiac women's basketball team set a new Div. I program-record for margin of victory, downing Hartford by 55 points in an 85-30 home victory Monday evening inside of M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac received a balanced scoring attack as...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Ranked Fifth in National Polls
HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey moves to No. 5 nationally after having the week off. The Bobcats received 216 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll and 208 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The poll includes input...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Outlast CCSU in Road Win
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball battled to its third consecutive road win on Sunday afternoon, downing Central Connecticut State by the final score of 72-70. Matt Balanc knocked down a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to give the Bobcats the lead. Balanc led QU with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
wiltonbulletin.com
CT's first snowfall brings less than 2 inches to Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service's Boston and New York offices, less than 2 inches fell in Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
Brother of CT Lt. Gov. injured in Guilford hit-and-run crash
A bicyclist suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford on Saturday.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
proptalk.com
A Bluewater Cruising Journey: Deltaville, VA, to Groton, CT
Question, what happens when an offshore fisherman buys a 41-foot trawler? Answer: you bet he’s taking it offshore. Previously I wrote about my solo delivery of my trawler Pelican from Deltaville to Chincoteague, VA, over a two-day trip with a stop in Cape Charles (published in the September issue of PropTalk). That was just the sea trial - this was my bluewater cruising adventure.
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
Comments / 0