Hanover, NH

gobobcats.com

Bobcats Down Dartmouth in Home Opener, Win Fourth Straight Game

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball earned its fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night at M&T Bank Arena, holding on late to down Dartmouth by the final score of 81-72. With the win, the Bobcats move to 4-0 on the new season. The last time the Bobcats won each of their first four games to start a new season came in 1969-70 under Head Coach Burt Kahn.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Host Dartmouth for '22-23 Home Opener

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night, hosting Dartmouth to continue the non-conference schedule. Quinnipiac is 3-0 to begin the new season, defeating Rhode Island (Nov. 7), Stonehill (Nov. 10) and CCSU (Nov. 13) so far in 2022-23.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Five Bobcats Reach Double-Figures in Dominant Win Over Hartford

HAMDEN, Conn. – It was a total team effort as the Quinnipiac women's basketball team set a new Div. I program-record for margin of victory, downing Hartford by 55 points in an 85-30 home victory Monday evening inside of M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac received a balanced scoring attack as...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Ranked Fifth in National Polls

HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey moves to No. 5 nationally after having the week off. The Bobcats received 216 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll and 208 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The poll includes input...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Outlast CCSU in Road Win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball battled to its third consecutive road win on Sunday afternoon, downing Central Connecticut State by the final score of 72-70. Matt Balanc knocked down a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to give the Bobcats the lead. Balanc led QU with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
proptalk.com

A Bluewater Cruising Journey: Deltaville, VA, to Groton, CT

Question, what happens when an offshore fisherman buys a 41-foot trawler? Answer: you bet he’s taking it offshore. Previously I wrote about my solo delivery of my trawler Pelican from Deltaville to Chincoteague, VA, over a two-day trip with a stop in Cape Charles (published in the September issue of PropTalk). That was just the sea trial - this was my bluewater cruising adventure.
GROTON, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT

Community Policy