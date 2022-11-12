ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Runners handle chilly weather for Madison Marathon

MADISON, Wis. — The temperatures may have been chilly but the snow and rain stayed away, providing a good atmosphere for Sunday’s Madison Marathon. Runners started their day early and had just six hours to complete the course. A half-marathon and 10K were also available for runners looking for a lighter challenge. The starting and finishing lines were both at Capitol Square.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Why fall snow is so tricky for Milwaukee meteorologists

There are numerous factors that go into snowfall forecast in Wisconsin – but none bigger than temperature. Snow is possible above 32 degrees, but it gets harder and harder the warmer you get at the surface above that. Tuesday, Nov. 15 is a great example of this fall snow...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Some 20 Madison-area churches to unite for Thanksgiving service Monday

More than 20 Christian congregations will gather Monday evening for the first Madison-area ecumenical Thanksgiving service in recent history. Church leaders from the Catholic, Orthodox, mainline Protestant, Evangelical and African American communities helped plan the one-hour service, scheduled for 6:30 pm Monday at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 418 Holly Ave.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Meat cultivated at UW-Madison offers glimpse into possible food future

An unconventional yet burgeoning project looming on the horizon of the grow-your-own movement is the development of cultivated, or cultured meat. It is real animal meat and seafood that is produced by cultivating animal cells, according to the Good Food Institute (GFI). Backers say it reduces the land and water pollution caused by large-scale meat agriculture.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads

RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy