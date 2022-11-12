Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Runners handle chilly weather for Madison Marathon
MADISON, Wis. — The temperatures may have been chilly but the snow and rain stayed away, providing a good atmosphere for Sunday’s Madison Marathon. Runners started their day early and had just six hours to complete the course. A half-marathon and 10K were also available for runners looking for a lighter challenge. The starting and finishing lines were both at Capitol Square.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bay College men score basketball victory over Madison | News, Sports, Jobs
ESCANABA — Free throws proved helpful to the Bay College men here Saturday as they hung on for a 73-69 basketball victory over Madison (Wis.) College in the Bay Fall Classic II. The Norse drained 24-of-29 gifters in this match-up to remain undefeated in four games this season. “I...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Why fall snow is so tricky for Milwaukee meteorologists
There are numerous factors that go into snowfall forecast in Wisconsin – but none bigger than temperature. Snow is possible above 32 degrees, but it gets harder and harder the warmer you get at the surface above that. Tuesday, Nov. 15 is a great example of this fall snow...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Some 20 Madison-area churches to unite for Thanksgiving service Monday
More than 20 Christian congregations will gather Monday evening for the first Madison-area ecumenical Thanksgiving service in recent history. Church leaders from the Catholic, Orthodox, mainline Protestant, Evangelical and African American communities helped plan the one-hour service, scheduled for 6:30 pm Monday at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 418 Holly Ave.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Meat cultivated at UW-Madison offers glimpse into possible food future
An unconventional yet burgeoning project looming on the horizon of the grow-your-own movement is the development of cultivated, or cultured meat. It is real animal meat and seafood that is produced by cultivating animal cells, according to the Good Food Institute (GFI). Backers say it reduces the land and water pollution caused by large-scale meat agriculture.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison residents, engineering dept. grappling over removing trees to restore Sauk Creek Greenway
MADISON, Wis. — Both residents and city officials know the Sauk Creek Greenway has to be restored due to urban water runoff, but just how to do it is the at issue, and the funding is up for debate at Tuesday’s common council meeting. “It’s just, it’s gorgeous,”...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Police are being called to Madison Schools less often as internal responses ramp up
There have been fewer calls to the police from the Madison School District so far this school year, as more safety issues are being addressed internally. More students and staff are opting for alternative responses to incidents in schools rather than involving police, officials said. “We believe that this is...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads
RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
Comments / 0