South Carroll field hockey falls to Pocomoke, 5-1, in Class 1A state championship [Baltimore Sun]

New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
big10central.com
‘The pieces were there’: South Carroll volleyball has been ready to play for state championship since Day 1 [Baltimore Sun]
It’s been 15 years since South Carroll volleyball played for, and won, a state championship. But early on this season, coach Brad Kutzler felt this could be the group to end that drought. After a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Patterson Mill on Monday in the Class 1A state semifinals,...
wlhspawprint.com
Reactions After Football Fights Underscore Wilde Lake’s Unfair Reputation
On September 3, Wilde Lake was playing against Atholton in their first away game of the season. Students from both schools packed into the stands, buzzing with excitement. By the third quarter, Wilde Lake was down 22-0, but the game ended early after a fight broke out in Wilde Lake’s section.
Brown Daily Herald
Men’s basketball falls to Loyola University Maryland 75-70
The men’s basketball team (0-3) lost away from home to Loyola University Maryland (1-2) in the first-ever matchup between the teams Sunday evening. Both squads were in search of their first victory of the season after starting the year with two losses. Despite strong shooting from the Bears, who shot 59.1% from the field, the Greyhounds prevailed in their home opener, beating Bruno 75-70.
big10central.com
Former Gilman and St. Frances coach Biff Poggi named head coach at Charlotte [Baltimore Sun]
Biff Poggi, the most successful high school football coach in Baltimore for more than two decades at St. Frances and Gilman, will leave his job on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff to become head coach at Charlotte, the school announced Tuesday. Poggi, 62, left St. Frances last year to become...
thedp.com
Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson
In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
foxbaltimore.com
1-on-1 with St. Frances Academy star, Maryland Basketball signee Jahnathan Lamothe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Jahnathan Lamothe is ranked as high as number three when is comes to high school basketball players in the state of Maryland. The St. Frances Academy standout made his college decision final, signing with the Maryland Terrapins. I had the chance to chat with him 1-on-1 to find out why.
big10central.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 30-0 loss to No. 14 Penn State [Baltimore Sun]
With Maryland football’s 30-0 loss to No. 14 Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the Terps have dropped two straight games. This weekend won’t get any easier with No. 2 Ohio State coming to College Park. From Maryland’s slow starts to the offensive line’s drop-off and...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Wbaltv.com
Very light snow near PA line possible as cold rain moves through Maryland
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. Rain will move through Maryland Tuesday afternoon, with some areas cold enough to see some light snow. Meteorologist Tony Pann said very...
Wbaltv.com
Cold and wet conditions could lead to wintry mix in some areas
Meteorologist Ava Marie says to expect Increasing clouds today, with rain developing after 12 p.m. The rain could become a wintry mix in Carroll and northern Baltimore counties, but roads should remain wet. For areas north and west of Frederick, slushy roads are possible. The rain continues tonight, then ends before 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be dry, with brisk winds the rest of the week and temps only in the 40's.
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
themsuspokesman.com
The reign of Mister and Miss Morgan State University
Kysha Hancock, the 78th Miss Morgan State University, knew since she was a freshman that she wanted to serve in this position. When Hancock was a freshman, Erica Knox, the 75th Miss Morgan State University, left a lasting impression on her and inspired her to pursue the position years later. Her reign as Miss Sophomore and Miss Junior opened the door for her to serve in the highest position of campus royalty.
Nottingham MD
Kingsville couple purchase winning $50,000 scratch-off in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A birthday gathering at a local Perry Hall establishment led to an unexpected Lottery windfall for a Kingsville couple. The pair, who have chosen to remain anonymous, were with friends at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall at a birthday event when the husband purchased Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. Their visit came after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in the November 7 drawing.
Baltimore County looking into bus circulators for Owings Mills and Catonsville
For the past year, the "Towson Loop" circulator bus has been offering free rides. It's been struggling to attract enough riders, but the county already has plans to launch similar bus circulators
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County featured on Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions [VIDEO]
That was the correct answer to a question…or, question to an answer…on Friday night’s episode of “Jeopardy.”. Yes, Baltimore County was featured in the “County Seat” category during last night’s Tournament of Champions. Not surprisingly, superstar Mattea Roach knew it immediately. Check it...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food sets opening date for latest Maryland location
The regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore, opening on Nov. 18, will feature enhanced and expansive departments and amenities. Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore.
A student was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.
BALTIMORE - A student was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.The Baltimore City Public School district said a teacher saw a student show what looked like a gun to a group of students. The student was searched and a gun was found and taken away."The idea of something happening, that they didn't know, and being scared, and I just felt compelled to come get them," parent Marcus Benson said.The district said the student was taken into custody without incident.This is the seventh known weapon recovered in a Baltimore City Public...
wypr.org
Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again
And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
Eater
A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.
A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
