KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO