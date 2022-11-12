Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Faculty-Staff Trio Honored at Special Veterans Stole Ceremony
It was an intimate but touching setting inside the Miller Education Center’s second floor atrium as the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center again recognized military veterans and active-duty employees working on campus with the MTSU Faculty/Staff Veterans Stole Ceremony. Faculty members Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher,...
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
franklinis.com
5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County
5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County. Brentwood TN, Entertainment, Events, Events, Franklin TN, Music, Shopping, Shopping, Visit. Looking for something to do this week in Franklin and Williamson County? We have you covered with some event recommendations (Nov. 14-20)! Whether you’re looking to learn something new or have some holiday fun, you will want to add these selections to your agenda.
Nashville Parent
Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!
In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
murfreesboro.com
Helen Weidhaas Obituary
Helen Mills Weidhaas died on November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central High School in Afton, NY and then attended Ridley Secretarial School in Binghamton, NY. Her first job was at Cornell University where she met her husband of 53 years, Don Weidhaas. They moved to Orlando, FL in 1956; to Gainesville, FL in 1967; and to Murfreesboro, TN in 2004.
Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
murfreesboro.com
Upcoming Magnet School Enrollment Information Nights
There will be a parent information night hosted at each of the schools below. Parents who are interested in applying to the schools for the 2023-2024 school year should attend the meeting if they are seeking more information or wish to apply. McFadden School of Excellence – Nov. 29 6...
Café Momentum restaurant coming to Nashville in 2023; how it’s already changing lives of justice-involved youth
Cafe Momentum has impacted the lives of several Nashville teens involved in the juvenile justice system, and now the nonprofit restaurant is expected to have a more permanent home in the area next year.
WKRN
Toy drive to honor 5-year-old killed in Smyrna
A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna. A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna. Felon charged after drugs,...
Sickness complicating substitute teacher shortages in Dickson County
One school system already struggling to find substitute teachers is now dealing with illness, leading to a bigger demand.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
ucbjournal.com
Johnson donates $1,050 for Operation Helping Heroes
Pictured above – COUNTRY Financial representative Buddy Johnson with winner of $100 Amazon gift card. Cookeville – COUNTRY Financial Representative Buddy Johnson recently donated $1,050 as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program to support the Cookeville Fire Department. The funds were used for lunches at the fire station for three days in early Nov.
Lebanon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
ucbjournal.com
Hollingsworth Company looks to purchase lots in Highlands Business Park
Cookeville – Hollingsworth Company, an industrial business company and the company that built Ficosa at Highlands Business Park, is looking to purchase two more lots in the park, Cookeville Community Development Director Jon Ward told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal (UCBJ). The only thing standing in the way is...
Fish Fry benefit raises $71K for Dickson County captain fighting cancer
Members of the Middle Tennessee community came together on Saturday for a fundraiser supporting a member of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, who is currently battling brain cancer.
