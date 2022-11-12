Helen Mills Weidhaas died on November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central High School in Afton, NY and then attended Ridley Secretarial School in Binghamton, NY. Her first job was at Cornell University where she met her husband of 53 years, Don Weidhaas. They moved to Orlando, FL in 1956; to Gainesville, FL in 1967; and to Murfreesboro, TN in 2004.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO