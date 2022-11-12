Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Photo of the Week: November 14, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
State audit into TSU leaves big question for future housing issues
The state comptroller's office shared findings from an investigation it's conducting into Tennessee State University's finances in a meeting Tuesday.
murfreesboro.com
Upcoming Magnet School Enrollment Information Nights
There will be a parent information night hosted at each of the schools below. Parents who are interested in applying to the schools for the 2023-2024 school year should attend the meeting if they are seeking more information or wish to apply. McFadden School of Excellence – Nov. 29 6...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for HeavenlyTreats4U
Congratulations to HeavenlyTreats4U for their ribbon cutting and grand opening at The Market at Victory House on Monday, November 14th at 11am. HeavenlyTreats4U is located at 313 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-768-5093.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Tend Opens a Dental Studio in East Nashville
Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, has opened its first studio in Nashville. The new East Nashville location joins Tend’s 22 other practices nationwide. The company is known for creating comfortable and welcoming experiences for their clients from start to finish. “Tend is dentistry the...
Tennessee Tribune
Decosta Jenkins To Be Inducted Into Nashville Business Hall of Fame
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee will induct Decosta Jenkins into its Nashville Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jenkins was selected by JA and past laureates for his achievements in business leadership and community impact in the Nashville area. The induction ceremony will be...
Nashville Parent
Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!
In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
Columbia Parks & Recreation Opens Newest Trail
The City’s Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of their newest riding/walking trail at Woodland Park, Hilltop Hollow. Thank you to all who attended the opening at Woodland Park on Friday, November 4, 2022!. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department has been hard at work...
Metro Council to make decision on Riverchase Apartment property
Metro Council could give the final green light to the highly debated redevelopment of the Riverchase apartments Tuesday night.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Important Information about Food Premises Reports. The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
murfreesboro.com
Helen Weidhaas Obituary
Helen Mills Weidhaas died on November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central High School in Afton, NY and then attended Ridley Secretarial School in Binghamton, NY. Her first job was at Cornell University where she met her husband of 53 years, Don Weidhaas. They moved to Orlando, FL in 1956; to Gainesville, FL in 1967; and to Murfreesboro, TN in 2004.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 17 – 20
Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights. Friday, Nov. 18 –...
Dutch Bros eyeing new Nashville locations
A new permit noted that the coffee chain is looking to construct a new restaurant at 5431 Nolensville Pike.
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
Comments / 0