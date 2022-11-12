ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 14, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Upcoming Magnet School Enrollment Information Nights

There will be a parent information night hosted at each of the schools below. Parents who are interested in applying to the schools for the 2023-2024 school year should attend the meeting if they are seeking more information or wish to apply. McFadden School of Excellence – Nov. 29 6...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for HeavenlyTreats4U

Congratulations to HeavenlyTreats4U for their ribbon cutting and grand opening at The Market at Victory House on Monday, November 14th at 11am. HeavenlyTreats4U is located at 313 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-768-5093.
SMYRNA, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Tend Opens a Dental Studio in East Nashville

Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, has opened its first studio in Nashville. The new East Nashville location joins Tend’s 22 other practices nationwide. The company is known for creating comfortable and welcoming experiences for their clients from start to finish. “Tend is dentistry the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Decosta Jenkins To Be Inducted Into Nashville Business Hall of Fame

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee will induct Decosta Jenkins into its Nashville Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jenkins was selected by JA and past laureates for his achievements in business leadership and community impact in the Nashville area. The induction ceremony will be...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!

In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Parks & Recreation Opens Newest Trail

The City’s Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of their newest riding/walking trail at Woodland Park, Hilltop Hollow. Thank you to all who attended the opening at Woodland Park on Friday, November 4, 2022!. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department has been hard at work...
COLUMBIA, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Helen Weidhaas Obituary

Helen Mills Weidhaas died on November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central High School in Afton, NY and then attended Ridley Secretarial School in Binghamton, NY. Her first job was at Cornell University where she met her husband of 53 years, Don Weidhaas. They moved to Orlando, FL in 1956; to Gainesville, FL in 1967; and to Murfreesboro, TN in 2004.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 17 – 20

Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights. Friday, Nov. 18 –...
NASHVILLE, TN

