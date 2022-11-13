5 people injured after SUV drives through front of Natomas Ross store

Car slams through Ross store location in Sacramento 01:47

SACRAMENTO -- Five people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of a department store in Natomas, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

The crash happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. at the Ross store on Truxel Road which was still open.

A photo shows a scene of destruction. A gold-colored Jeep Liberty is inside the store, and nearby, you can see shattered glass, a damaged wall at the front of the store, as well as other items strewn about.

Five people were taken to the hospital and one had significant injuries, according to fire officials.

Police said the male driver, whose name was not released, was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of narcotics. He was arrested for related charges and booked into jail.