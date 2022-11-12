Read full article on original website
BBC
Ulster Club SFC: 'Glen-Errigal Ciaran thriller a fitting end to whirlwind quarter-final weekend'
With a host of inter-county stars on show, an expectant crowd and the television cameras rolled into Celtic Park, it would have been easy for Glen and Errigal Ciaran's Ulster Club quarter-final to be swallowed up by the hype. We didn't have to wait long to discover that wasn't going...
BBC
Wales will wait on Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate ahead of 2023 Six Nations
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales coach Wayne Pivac is hoping Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate will be able to play a part...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Republic of Ireland: Sykes called into squad for Norway and Malta friendlies after Keane and Hogan withdraw
Friendly international - Republic of Ireland v Norway. Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Thursday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website. Bristol City winger Mark Sykes has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against...
UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid team shortlist 14 venues across five countries
Fourteen venues across five countries have been shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid team to host matches at Euro 2028.Nine English stadia are on the list, which has been submitted in a preliminary bid dossier to tournament organisers UEFA, while there are two in the Republic of Ireland and one each in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.The inclusion of Casement Park, a Gaelic sports venue which is in the process of being redeveloped, means Belfast is set to host matches should it remain when the final list of 10 stadia is submitted to UEFA in April.UK & Ireland submits...
England held to frustrating draw by 10-woman Norway after Ellie Roebuck clanger
Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck’s error allowed 10-woman Norway to come from behind to draw 1-1 with England, although the Lionesses still finished the calendar year unbeaten.England had taken the lead in the first half at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain, through Rachel Daly but Sarina Wiegman’s side were unable to finish the year with a victory.Despite Anja Sonstevold being sent off for a second yellow card offence, Norway equalised when Roebuck made a costly misjudgement as she came out of the box but failed to clear the ball, allowing Frida Maanum to slot in the equaliser.The last time the sides...
BBC
Turkey v Scotland: 'Important test' as Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay is lined up to debut for Steve Clarke's side
Venue: Diyarbakir Stadyumu, Diyarbakir Date: Wednesday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW, Extra & Digital, live text on BBC Sport online. Scotland take on Turkey on Wednesday in the hope that a friendly examination in a testing environment will stand them in good...
BBC
Pakistan v Ireland: Hosts win by six wickets to level three-match T20 series at 1-1
Ireland 118-7 (17 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 20; Dar 2-19, Sandhu 2-21 Pakistan 121-4 (16 overs): Javeria 35, Dar 28, Naseem 25. Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets in a rain-hit low-scoring T20 match between the sides in Lahore to level the three-match series at 1-1. The match was reduced...
BBC
Euro 2028: UK & Ireland shortlist 14 stadiums in tournament bid
Everton's new stadium is one of 14 venues in the UK and Republic of Ireland's bid dossier for hosting Euro 2028. The Everton Stadium, which is still being built, is set to be completed in 2024. Belfast's new Casement Park Stadium is also on the shortlist, although work has not...
BBC
Watch: International friendly - Northern Ireland v Italy
Seaview is filling up nicely for Northern Ireland's final match of 2022. It's been a big, big year for not only the team, but also the fans. Some have been through the gruelling years of growing pains and heartbreak, and this current team have inspired a new generation of the Green and White Army.
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
SB Nation
On This Day (14 November 1992): Boro and Newcastle legends linked with moves to Sunderland!
In the first half of 1992 there was reason for optimism around Sunderland that the club could have a successful 1992-93 season. Although our league form only picked up briefly following Malcolm Crosby being placed in temporary charge after the sacking of Denis Smith, our FA Cup run gave the players a platform to show off their talents.
SkySports
Euro 2028: UK and Ireland submit joint bid for European Championships and reveal 14 shortlisted host stadiums
The UK & Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 has been submitted with the 14 shortlisted host stadiums revealed. Matches would potentially take place in England at Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, in Dublin at the Aviva Arena and Croke Park, in Belfast at the Casement Park Stadium, in Glasgow at Hampden Park and Cardiff's Principality Stadium. A final list of 10 stadiums will be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.
BBC
Alex Hughes: Derbyshire all-rounder retires to take up analyst role at the club
Derbyshire all-rounder Alex Hughes has retired from playing at the age of 31 to take up the role of analyst and support coach with the club. Hughes made his debut in 2011 and is Derbyshire's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 60. He scored 3,483 runs in first-class cricket, including...
Official: Manchester City's Erling Haaland Set To Miss Norway Friendly
Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland is set to miss Norway's friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.
