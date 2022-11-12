Fourteen venues across five countries have been shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid team to host matches at Euro 2028.Nine English stadia are on the list, which has been submitted in a preliminary bid dossier to tournament organisers UEFA, while there are two in the Republic of Ireland and one each in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.The inclusion of Casement Park, a Gaelic sports venue which is in the process of being redeveloped, means Belfast is set to host matches should it remain when the final list of 10 stadia is submitted to UEFA in April.UK & Ireland submits...

6 HOURS AGO