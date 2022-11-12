Read full article on original website
Jackson State Knocks Down Power 5 Texas Tech, 69-63, on the Road
LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women's basketball team knocked down Texas Tech, 69-63, in its second game of the 2022 Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The Tigers shot 50 percent from three-point range in the road win Tuesday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena. Jackson State (1-2) had four...
Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie
Both Jackson State and Alcorn State already have their fates decided, but the rivalry vibes will still be high on Saturday. The post Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Women's Basketball Seeks to Continue WNIT at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women's basketball team will head to Texas Tech to continue play in the Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) as the Tigers take on the Lady Raiders and Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers open day eight of their season-opening road trip with a...
Williams and Whitten Record Double-doubles in Tigers' 3-1 Loss to Bethune-Cookman
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| Alexis Williams and Jylen Whitten both registered double-doubles, but the Jackson State volleyball team fell to the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 16-25, 21-25) Sunday on the road at the Al Lawson Center. The loss dropped Jackson State's record to 12-16 overall and 11-5 in SWAC play.
Carter signs to Southern Arkansas University
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Layla Carter has now signed to Southern Arkansas University. The announcement came on Monday when SAU posted the news on their Twitter page. Carter, who is a Dandy Dozen, is starring for the Missy Gators under Head Coach Troy Stewart where she led...
SWAC Football Championship Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday
General admission tickets for the 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Presented by Pepsi will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions and the SWAC's Eastern Division Champions for the second straight consecutive year, will host the league's championship game Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. JSU's opponent as Western Division Champion is still to be determined.
Conerly Trophy finalists announced Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 Conerly Trophy on Monday, Nov. 14. The trophy is awarded each year to the best college football player in Mississippi. Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard, running back. Belhaven University – Connor Fordham,...
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove
Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
Teen injured after shooting on Bowman Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teen was taken to Merit […]
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
