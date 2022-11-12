Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Comes Back Again, but Quinnipiac Proves Too Much
HAMDEN, Conn. – The Dartmouth men's basketball team bounced back from an early 33-15 hole to take multiple second-half leads, but Quinnipiac ended the game on a 13-3 run to defeat the Big Green, 81-72, on Tuesday night. Sophomore Cade Haskins led the offense with a game and career-high 19 points, The game was still within three points until 12 seconds remaining, then Quinnipiac's Luis Kortright converted a step back jumper to put his team up two possessions, as the Bobcats wrapped up a home-opening win.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Head to Quinnipiac for Tuesday Showdown
Dartmouth (1-2, 0-0 Ivy) at Quinnipiac (3-0, 0-0 MAAC) Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – 7 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team continues its busy start to the season on Tuesday when the Big Green travel to Quinnipiac to face the Bobcats. Opening tipoff inside M&T Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Dartmouth split its two games last weekend, as a back-and-forth thriller ended in Bryant's favor Friday before the Big Green easily topped MCLA on Saturday, 107-52.
Syracuse drops first game of the season to Colgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah […]
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Falter in Final Minutes Against New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team battled neck-and-neck with in-state rival New Hampshire and led by as many as five in the fourth quarter, but stumbled down the stretch in a 59-56 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. The Big Green, still in search of their first...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Colgate: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Colgate Raiders at the JMA Wireless Dome for its second game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 15 (11/15/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Colgate will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is off to a...
Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
Homer repeats as Section III Class B champions
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Homer Trojans knocked off unbeaten Indian River 14-0 Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome for the Section III Class B title. It’s the Trojans second straight Section III Championship. Sam Sorenson rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans. Homer advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B State […]
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo
Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really ...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
Foreigner Farewell Tour to Rock 3 Cities in Upstate New York
One of the most enduring and successful rock bands of all time is hanging it up after almost 50 years. Foreigner has tapped the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse as one of three Upstate New York stops in 2023. The Syracuse show is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.
Syracuse native Post Malone breaks record with 17x platinum hit; more: Buzz
Syracuse native Post Malone breaks record with 17-time platinum hit. Syracuse native Post Malone’s 2018 hit song “Sunflower” just broke a record for the highest-certified single in RIAA history. Billboard reports the single from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” soundtrack is now 17 times platinum — the equivalent of 17 million copies sold — surpassing Lil Nas X’s “Old Time Road,” which was 15x platinum. “Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee, continues to be popular with nearly 2 billion views on YouTube, adding to Posty’s most recent haul of RIAA awards including a 14x-platinum plaque for “Congratulations” and 10x-platinum certifications for “Psycho” and “White Iverson.”
Comments / 0