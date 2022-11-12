Read full article on original website
Fantasy Hockey Trade Tips: Is it time to deal Patrick Kane away?
Last week, I highlighted Brock Nelson and Anders Lee as two players that need to be traded for in fantasy because they were really heating up, and their hot stretch appears to be no fluke. They had always shown good chemistry together and Lane Lambert has had the Islanders playing more aggressively on offense. They've combined for five points in three games since then, including a two-goal, 10-shot effort by Nelson against the Blue Jackets.
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
'This Feels Like Home:' Steve Sullivan Returns to Smashville
Preds Alum and Legend Talks Playing in Nashville, 'Cellblock 303' and more. In just five short seasons with the Predators, Steve Sullivan managed to cement himself as a Nashville legend. Although he only played one full 82-game season for the Preds due to injury, the undersized forward still managed to record two 60-plus point seasons and one 50-plus point season with the organization. Upon arriving in Nashville in 2004, Sullivan put up 30 points in 24 games, including a hat trick in his first game with the Predators and 10 points in his first three games with the team.
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
Jets host Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 4
Tickets available through Season Ticket Member presale and general public on-sale on Nov. 18. WINNIPEG, Nov. 16, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets will host their Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, marking the return of this event for the first time since 2019. The Skills Competition gives fans the unique opportunity to see their favourite Jets stars compete in a family-friendly and fun-filled atmosphere.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 16
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesdaty before departing for Columbus. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, November 16. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 -...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
FOX Sports
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'
"It's a big road trip for us. You look at last year and that long one we had to start the year out east, I think we swept it and it obviously got us off to a good start and got our team to where we needed to be and really gave us a good identity. So these trips can either really help you or really hurt you so we need to get off to a good start here."
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
NHL
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth. The newest of the bunch - animated...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
NHL
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL
Ceri Walker travels across world and through time to support son
Ceri traveled from Australia to join son, Nathan, on first-ever Blues Moms' Trip. There's no limit to how far a mother will go to support her son. Take Ceri Walker, for instance. On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., she boarded a flight in Sydney, Australia and traveled more than 14 hours...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Take On Blues
Chicago takes on St. Louis at the United Center for a 6:30 p.m puck drop. Coming off a shutout loss to Carolina, the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Blackhawks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday evening in...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers face Capitals for first time since 2022 playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Facing off for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers will host the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. With the Panthers eliminating the Capitals in six games in that series to advance to Round 2...
