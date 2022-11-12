ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

hurstathletics.com

Women's Basketball Gears Up for Pair of Games

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Basketball travels to Tiffin, Oh. to take on the Dragons of Tiffin University on Wednesday, November 16th, at 6:00 p.m. before coming home for their home opener against Roberts Wesleyan on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. 1. Hunting for the First. The Lakers have fallen to...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Drop Nail Biter to Bloomsburg

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football played their season finale on Saturday, November 12th, against the Huskies inside Saxon Stadium with the Lakers unable to get the win. Both teams battled throughout, but it was Bloomsburg who was able to get the final blow as a field goal in the final two minutes sealed the 16-13 win.
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Wintry Mix Develops Late In The Day: CBS21 Meteorologist Steve Knight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day into the evening. Areas north and west of Harrisburg will see some rain/snow mix with higher elevations north and west of I-81 seeing some slushy accumulations of 1-2 inches. This mix will be mainly plain rain in most locations, especially as the evening goes on and temperatures warm. It will be a good soaking rain, with most spots picking up about 1/2" before it wraps up early tomorrow morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Weather Watch Day Tuesday for rain/snow mix

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip well below freezing in most locations under a few passing clouds. The heater is definitely getting a workout this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:. Tuesday is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges

An Erie woman is facing charges Monday after allegedly hitting and injuring a three-year-old with her car.  Ashli Carmona-Feliciano, 30, faces a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, in addition to DUI and other charges.  The incident happened on May 31 in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue in […]
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Carlisle Borough tweets missing 11-year-old was located safely

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update | Carlisle Borough tweeted Dorris Zehum was found and located safely. Previous | The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for 11-year-old Dorris Zehum who was last seen at 10:30 p.m., at her residence in the 500 block of South West Street on November 14.
CARLISLE, PA

