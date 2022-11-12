Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Women's Basketball Gears Up for Pair of Games
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Basketball travels to Tiffin, Oh. to take on the Dragons of Tiffin University on Wednesday, November 16th, at 6:00 p.m. before coming home for their home opener against Roberts Wesleyan on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. 1. Hunting for the First. The Lakers have fallen to...
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Drop Nail Biter to Bloomsburg
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football played their season finale on Saturday, November 12th, against the Huskies inside Saxon Stadium with the Lakers unable to get the win. Both teams battled throughout, but it was Bloomsburg who was able to get the final blow as a field goal in the final two minutes sealed the 16-13 win.
Updated District 3 football tournament brackets through weekend play of Nov. 11-12
District 3 football championships have been awarded to two Mid-Penn Conference schools -- Steelton-Highspire in Class 1A and Trinity in Class 2A. Four more championships will be decided in the next two weekends.
local21news.com
In their own words: Parents of alleged Middletown H.S. Football hazing victims speak
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After hazing allegations emerged, the Middletown School District cancelled its football season. In a CBS 21 exclusive, we sit down to talk with the parents of two Middletown football players as they describe the horrific videos that emerged. They are the parents of two...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
iheart.com
Wintry Mix Develops Late In The Day: CBS21 Meteorologist Steve Knight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day into the evening. Areas north and west of Harrisburg will see some rain/snow mix with higher elevations north and west of I-81 seeing some slushy accumulations of 1-2 inches. This mix will be mainly plain rain in most locations, especially as the evening goes on and temperatures warm. It will be a good soaking rain, with most spots picking up about 1/2" before it wraps up early tomorrow morning.
abc27.com
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ bringing comedy improv show to Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their new improv tour titled “Whose Live Anyway?” to Shippensburg University next year. The improv will take place at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day Tuesday for rain/snow mix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip well below freezing in most locations under a few passing clouds. The heater is definitely getting a workout this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:. Tuesday is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day...
WGAL
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
Overnight rolling stops rescheduled for Route 22/322 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
The overnight rolling stops planned on westbound Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County have been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. Weather permitting, rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be in place on westbound Route 22/322 from midnight to 5 a.m....
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges
An Erie woman is facing charges Monday after allegedly hitting and injuring a three-year-old with her car. Ashli Carmona-Feliciano, 30, faces a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, in addition to DUI and other charges. The incident happened on May 31 in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue in […]
1 dead after high-speed crash on I-81 during snow, sleet showers
A car going too fast merging onto Interstate 81 in Lebanon County as snow and sleet fell Tuesday caused a crash that killed one of its passengers, police said. An 18-year-old Reading woman was taking the ramp from Interstate 78 west onto I-81 north in Union Township when she lost control around 6:14 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
local21news.com
Carlisle Borough tweets missing 11-year-old was located safely
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update | Carlisle Borough tweeted Dorris Zehum was found and located safely. Previous | The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for 11-year-old Dorris Zehum who was last seen at 10:30 p.m., at her residence in the 500 block of South West Street on November 14.
