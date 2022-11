Anna Newkirk completed her Senior year on the cross country team as one of the most successful runners in Miamisburg history. In her two years on the team she was Second Team All-GWOC her Junior year and First Team All-GWOC her Senior year as well as Academic All-Ohio her Senior year. This season she became just the sixth Miamisburg athlete to qualify to the Girls Cross Country State Championships with her 14th finish at the 2022 Cross Country Regional Championships. She has been a tremendous leader and hard worker during her time on the team. Just recently she committed to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Dayton. Congratulations Anna!

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO