Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Decision to Not Name Starter

During his weekly press conference today, Neal Brown did not name a starting quarterback for WVU’s matchup against Kansas State on Saturday. Following a bad start by J.T. Daniels, backup Garrett Greene entered the game last weekend and led the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma. With this...
voiceofmotown.com

Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates

Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com

2 WVU Players Win Weekly Honors

Garrett Greene and Oliver Straw both had solid performances for the Mountaineers against Oklahoma. With the two of them being key in WVU’s 23-20 victory against the Sooners, both have won Big 12 Weekly Honors. Garrett Greene – Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Oliver Straw –...
voiceofmotown.com

What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
voiceofmotown.com

Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
WVNews

There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
MountaineerMaven

WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
voiceofmotown.com

It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Athletics Director HotBoard, 1.0

Ever since West Virginia University announced that Shane Lyons was forced to resign this morning, several prominent names have popped up as potential replacements as the director of athletics of the university. Here are the names that have been mentioned as Lyons’ replacement and the order of who we believe...
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: WVU Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

WVU true freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad, a former 3-star defensive back, has announced that he is entering the transfer portal via Twitter. Bin-Wahad has appeared in five games in 2022. He has tallied 4 tackles in his appearances.
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Director of Athletics at West Virginia Interim Named

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported earlier, Shane Lyons is now out as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. According to ESPN, Rob Alsop, the current Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, will be named the interim AD. ESPN had the following to say about Alsop: “Alsop comes...
WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
