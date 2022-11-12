Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Decision to Not Name Starter
During his weekly press conference today, Neal Brown did not name a starting quarterback for WVU’s matchup against Kansas State on Saturday. Following a bad start by J.T. Daniels, backup Garrett Greene entered the game last weekend and led the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma. With this...
voiceofmotown.com
Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates
Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com
2 WVU Players Win Weekly Honors
Garrett Greene and Oliver Straw both had solid performances for the Mountaineers against Oklahoma. With the two of them being key in WVU’s 23-20 victory against the Sooners, both have won Big 12 Weekly Honors. Garrett Greene – Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Oliver Straw –...
voiceofmotown.com
What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
voiceofmotown.com
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal
West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
voiceofmotown.com
It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Recommended as the Next Director of Athletics at West Virginia by Fan Favorite
Morgantown, West Virginia – This morning was a glorious day for West Virginia fans as WVU’s director of athletics Shane Lyons was “forced to resign.” Now, the attention will turn to who will replace Lyons as the university’s AD. One former West Virginia coach believes...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Athletics Director HotBoard, 1.0
Ever since West Virginia University announced that Shane Lyons was forced to resign this morning, several prominent names have popped up as potential replacements as the director of athletics of the university. Here are the names that have been mentioned as Lyons’ replacement and the order of who we believe...
Metro News
WVU forces out AD Shane Lyons; Gee says hope to have new AD in 3 to 4 weeks
Update 11 a.m. Monday WVU confirms departure in a news release. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: WVU Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal
WVU true freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad, a former 3-star defensive back, has announced that he is entering the transfer portal via Twitter. Bin-Wahad has appeared in five games in 2022. He has tallied 4 tackles in his appearances.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Director of Athletics at West Virginia Interim Named
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported earlier, Shane Lyons is now out as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. According to ESPN, Rob Alsop, the current Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, will be named the interim AD. ESPN had the following to say about Alsop: “Alsop comes...
connect-bridgeport.com
Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
