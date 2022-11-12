Read full article on original website
Educating Patients About Cancer Disparities Can Empower Them in Screening and Treatment Decisions
When patients are aware of cancer disparities, it can empower them to be proactive about their care to close the prognostic gap between races. When individuals are aware of breast cancer disparities, they can be proactive about screening and seeking quality care to ensure the best possible outcomes — and hopefully close the prognostic gaps that exist for certain groups, explained Dr. Beverly Moy.
'Considerable Overlap’ in Appearance of Chest Abnormalities May Delay Lung Cancer Diagnoses
Patients should describe their symptoms in detail and seek early care for suspected lung cancer, especially since the disease may resemble pneumonia and bronchitis on imaging tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of lung cancer can include chest pain, coughing and shortness of breath.
Guest: Drug pricing program should not be a profit center for contract pharmacies
What if I told you there was a federal government program that had little oversight and guidance, had ballooned far beyond its original purpose, and had billions of dollars at stake. Would it surprise you that the program is rife with corruption and being used to boost the bottom line of private companies? Probably not. ...
December – CPAN Advocacy Chat
What’s Legal About Cancer? Insurance, Employment, Finances. On December 14th at 12:00pm ET, join COA’s Rose Gerber, MS, Director of Patient Advocacy & Education and Monica Fawzy Bryant, Esq, Chief Operating Officer, Triage Cancer, to gain insight into the important insurance, employment and financial issues impacting cancer patients. Triage Cancer recognizes that patients’ needs vary over time, while newly diagnosed patients are concerned with treatment options and how their cancer care is covered by insurance, during treatment patients are concerned about their employment rights. After completing treatment, concerns may shift towards survivorship care planning, relationship issues, and managing finances. - Register here for this event.
Screening After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Does lung cancer screening continue after a person is finished with treatment and moves in to the survivorship stage?. During the past couple of decades, lung cancer screening has become more important than ever, owing to the advent of better imaging technology and well-designed clinical trials that have confirmed their effectiveness at early detection and a role in improved outcomes.
FDA Approves Elahere for Platinum-Resistant Gynecologic Cancers
The FDA approved Elahere for patients with pretreated, folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers who have undergone one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, according to ImmunoGen, the manufacturer of the drug.
A Glimmer of Hope for Those With Lung Cancer
Although more research is needed, biomarker discoveries and advances in molecular diagnostics and drug development have ushered in the age of personalized medicine in the field of oncology and brought hope to countless patients, especially those with mutations that not long ago were considered “undruggable.”. In this special issue...
Biomarker Testing Provides 'Real Potential' to Manage Lung Cancer
Identifying genetic mutations in lung cancer has allowed researchers to develop treatments that target specific biomarkers over the past 20 years, but more research is needed to further the space. The use of biomarkers in lung cancer has grown by leaps and bounds from where it was 20 years ago.
Expert Answers Common Questions About Ostomies After GI Cancer Surgery
From odor to diet concerns, a nurse practitioner answers common questions about colostomies and ileostomies from patients with cancer. Some of the most common questions about colostomies or ileostomies — both methods of bringing stool outside of the body after gastrointestinal surgery — revolve around smell and diet, according to Stephanie S. Yates.
On Living Life and Filling the Voids of Cancer
My family put off future plans because of my cancer, but now I’ve decided to take risks and do what we always hoped to accomplish. When I was diagnosed with stage 3b colorectal cancer four years ago, my life completely came to a standstill. That one sentence said to me by my GI doctor that day was one of the shortest ones I had ever heard but had left the biggest impact on my life.
