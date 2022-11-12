The New York Yankees have to change their ways in 2023 if they want to reach their first World Series in over 13 years. The main concern is going to obviously be if they can resign their best player in Aaron Judge. Judge will want over $40 million and I don't really see the Yankees emptying their pockets and giving him a blank check. I really like Judge. He is the perfect and quintessential Yankee. He represents the team and organization so well both on and off the field. But his future in the Pinstripes hangs in the balance.

