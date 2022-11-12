It sounds like the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch could contain a feature that fans have been making known for quite some time they want to see in Nintendo's next console. With the transition from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, one of the biggest things that was lost was the ability to natively play games from previous platforms. While Nintendo ended up porting a number of titles from Wii U to Switch, the Switch itself didn't contain any backward compatibility functions. Luckily, based on new comments from one boss at Nintendo, it sounds like there's a good chance this won't end up happening again with Switch 2.

