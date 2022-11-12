Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Hasbro Partners with Riot Games for NERF LMTD Jinx Fishbones Blaster
Hasbro partnered with Riot Games to release a NERF LMTD Jinx Fishbones blaster modeled after the character’s in-game rocket launcher of the same name. This blaster boasts an 18-dart capacity drum with 6 clusters of 3 darts, so you’ll be able to blast away enemies with a 3-dart burst each time the trigger is pulled.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $80, Get the Logitech G432 Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Logitech G432 Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset could be the best value for your money, and it’s being offered for just $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $79.99. Its large 50mm drivers and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound technology work together to create an incredibly immersive soundscape. Product page.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $130, Get the Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player and Soundbar for $79.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Roku Streambar 4K is a streaming media player and soundbar all-in-one, and it’s being offered for just $79.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. It comes equipped with quad internal speakers that fill your room with clean, pure sound with Dolby Audio—calibrated for boosted volume. Product page. Sale.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $75, Get a Samsung Bar Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $24.99 – Today Only
SAMSUNG BAR Plus 256GB - 400MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive Champagne Silver (MUF-256BE3/AM) Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s. Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files. Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss. $74.99 −$50.00 $24.99. Just how...
Men's Health
Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50
WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
Engadget
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Hypebae
Nike Is Ready to Ring in the "Year of the Rabbit" With New Dunk Low
Nike is gearing up for the new year, with images of Lunar New Year-themed sneakers starting to surface online. Adding to the Air Max TW, Dunk High and more, the Swoosh seems to be working on a new Dunk Low for the “Year of the Rabbit.”. Early images captured...
CBS News
PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God...
techeblog.com
Lamborghini Engine Songs Consist of Three Spotify Playlists Tuned with the Rumble of its Supercars
Lamborghini Engine Songs consist of three Spotify playlists that have been tuned with the rumble of its supercars. They are celebrating the unique song of its V8, V10 and V12 naturally aspirated engines across twenty-four tracks for each compilation. It starts off with the artistic transposition of the V12 of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, which sings in F SHARP (92.50 hertz), the same tonality as the track Canone infinito by Lorenzo Senni.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Contain Highly-Requested Feature
It sounds like the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch could contain a feature that fans have been making known for quite some time they want to see in Nintendo's next console. With the transition from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, one of the biggest things that was lost was the ability to natively play games from previous platforms. While Nintendo ended up porting a number of titles from Wii U to Switch, the Switch itself didn't contain any backward compatibility functions. Luckily, based on new comments from one boss at Nintendo, it sounds like there's a good chance this won't end up happening again with Switch 2.
iPhone 15 Ultra suddenly sounds much less appealing after pricing leak
It might be worth picking up an iPhone 14 Pro Max after all
techeblog.com
LEGO Eiffel Tower (10307) Stands 4.8-Feet-Tall, is Tallest Set Yet with 10,001 Pieces
This new LEGO Eiffel Tower (10307) Paris, France set is the tallest yet at 4.8-feet with 10,001 pieces. The landmark was constructed in 1887-1889, designed to be the centerpiece at the 1889 World’s Fair. Despite being criticized for its design, the Eiffel Tower has since become a world icon and one of the most recognizable structures in the world.
techeblog.com
You Can Now Download All 285-Issues of Nintendo Power Magazine
Nintendo Power magazine was first published in July / August 1988 and its 24-year production run is one of the longest of all video game magazines in North America. You’ve probably come across a few at garage sales or vintage shops, but now all 285-issues are available online for download.
These are the best Apple Watch apps you should install right now
It’s not always easy to find good third-party Apple Watch apps because the wearable isn’t made for prolonged interactions but just glances. With that in mind, BGR selected a few of the more interesting third-party Apple Watch apps available and what you can do with them. Gentler Streak...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low LX Receives a Black and Cream Suede Makeover
Following the reveal of the “Pink Foam” iteration, has added yet another colorway to the suede dominant Dunk Low. The shoe gives a slightly more luxurious take on the Peter Moore-designed classic with its material. This low-top offering sees the popular silhouette completely constructed with suede. Bone-colored suede...
Billionaire Boys Club Behind Timberland’s New Drop
Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland have joined forces again, this time on a footwear and apparel collection that goes live online on Friday. Bee Line creative director Joe Au reimagined the Bee Line x Timberland 6-inch Rubber Toe Boot in tonal wheat, black and red colorways—the red paying homage to the 2014 “Crimson” style, limited to just 300 pairs in the world. Offered in men’s and women’s sizes, these waterproof boots feature premium nubuck leather, updated with rubber toe caps and overlays for added protection in the elements. True to both brands’ dedication to responsible design, they feature TimberDry waterproof linings...
techeblog.com
Apple Watch Series 9 with Water Removal Material Possibly Leaked in Patent Filing
It’s no Apple Watch Ultra, but if these patents are any indication, the Apple Watch Series 9 could be just as rugged. The patent sketches appear to show a new apparatus that may include one or more transducers, along with a pathway for drying them via a tubular structure using a capillary-induced pressure gradient created by a capillary-dense material.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
Comments / 0