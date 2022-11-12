Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goeags.com
Loera's Buzzer Beater Hands Eagles Win Over T-Birds
If you wanted drama, you found it at Reese Court on Monday night. Eastern Washington women's basketball played Southern Utah down to the wire and emerged with a 62-60, buzzer-beater win. Jamie Loera came up with clutch layup to propel Eastern to a 3-0 record to start the season. The Thunderbirds fell to 2-2 on the year.
goeags.com
Eagles Host Old Foe Thunderbirds Monday Night
Coming off a huge road win, Eastern Washington women's basketball will be at Reese Court Monday night (Nov. 14). Eastern hosts former Big Sky member, Southern Utah, at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed through GoEags.com. Last Time...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
goeags.com
Hawaii Pulls Away from Eastern in Second Half
Eastern Washington men's basketball continued its time in Honolulu, Hawai'i in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. On Sunday night (Nov. 13), Eastern played the host school, Hawaii, but dropped the game 71-51. The Eagles now fall to 0-3 on the season while Hawaii improved to 2-0. "One of the bright spots form this game is improving our rebounding. Now we have to figure out how to move the ball, get shots up and play together," head coachDavid Riley said. "The guys have to figure out where their teammates are at their best and we are not there yet. Hawaii is a good team, and they took away our three-point shots. We have to expand on our bright spots, while minimizing what we are not doing well."
kptv.com
Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing
PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report. Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade
Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
markerzone.com
TRUCK DRIVER RESPONSIBLE FOR ST. IGNATIUS BUS CRASH CHARGED W/ LEVEL 5 FELONY
Following up with an earlier story about the bus crash involving the St. Ignatius hockey team, the local police have issued an update on the charges facing the truck driver responsible. Leaving 16 passengers injured - 3 of which were critically wounded - Victor Santos, the driver, was charged with...
KHQ Right Now
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
19-year-old WSU student arrested for allegedly running over pedestrians while driving drunk, fleeing the scene
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly running over two pedestrians while driving drunk and then leaving the scene. Pullman Police responded to the crash at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way around 11:30 Saturday night. A male WSU student and a female were hit by a car which also struck a fire hydrant. The driver fled the scene. Pullman Police located the suspect, Carmen Fernandez, and arrested her for felony vehicular assault, hit and run and DUI.
Comments / 0