Eastern Washington men's basketball continued its time in Honolulu, Hawai'i in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. On Sunday night (Nov. 13), Eastern played the host school, Hawaii, but dropped the game 71-51. The Eagles now fall to 0-3 on the season while Hawaii improved to 2-0. "One of the bright spots form this game is improving our rebounding. Now we have to figure out how to move the ball, get shots up and play together," head coachDavid Riley said. "The guys have to figure out where their teammates are at their best and we are not there yet. Hawaii is a good team, and they took away our three-point shots. We have to expand on our bright spots, while minimizing what we are not doing well."

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO