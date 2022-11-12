ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasguardian.com

Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy

Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow prepare to play a football game. The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) are slated to face Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in their final nonconference game of the season in Charlottesville, Va.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy