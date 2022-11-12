Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow prepare to play a football game. The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) are slated to face Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in their final nonconference game of the season in Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO