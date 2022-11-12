TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has approved a mass reduction in core curriculum hours, dropping from between 53-55 hours to 37-38 hours starting in Fall 2025, the university confirmed. On Tuesday, UA reported that 60 percent of faculty across the university voted to approve a proposed general education core curriculum, reducing the […]

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO