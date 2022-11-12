Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
What happened to the pink building on West End? It's being replaced
Emma's Flowers and Gifts is being torn down and replaced with a 27 story mixed use development. Joy's Flowers and Rotier's Restaurant were also recently torn down.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
News Channel Nebraska
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
weelunk.com
The Friendlier City Project Presents: A Queer Thanksgiving!
The Friendlier City Project is hosting its first Queer Thanksgiving celebration on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wheeling Yacht Club, 2 – 5th Street in North Wheeling. The event is open to local LGBTQ+ people who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving or who are...
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
AdWeek
Nashville Reporter Reunites Lost Dog Found on Highway with Family
The pup WZTV reporter Sydney Snow saved after a live shot on Friday morning has been reunited with her people. The Nashville Fox affiliate said Snow had just wrapped a live shot when she saw the dog, whose name is Bella, wandering through highway traffic. Bella was wet, had a collar and a flea collar but no tags.
WTRF
Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
WTRF
Wheeling City Council passes “complicated” Market Street Block ordinance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the most complicated and unique preservation developments in Wheeling has been picked up by Desmone Architects to reimagine this unused space. At the November 15 Wheeling City Council meeting, the 1400 Market Street Block ordinance was passed. This preservation project has been discussed...
wgnsradio.com
Saturday Car Fire To The Bone In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Saturday afternoon (11/12/2022) car fire in Smyrna shutdown southbound lanes of Lowry Street. When units of the Smyrna Fire Department arrived on-the-scene, grey 4-door Nissan was a total loss. The padding and covers of the seats were burned to the springs. In fact, all of the car's...
WTAP
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
WTAP
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon. Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house. Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about...
1029thebuzz.com
Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!
A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
belmontvision.com
Heather Henson departs as women’s soccer head coach
Belmont women’s soccer head coach Heather Henson, who led the Bruins to an Ohio Valley Conference title in 2019, will not return next season, Belmont athletics announced Tuesday. Henson is the winningest coach in program history, recording 82 wins in her 12 seasons as head coach. “We appreciate all...
