luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN
weelunk.com

The Friendlier City Project Presents: A Queer Thanksgiving!

The Friendlier City Project is hosting its first Queer Thanksgiving celebration on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wheeling Yacht Club, 2 – 5th Street in North Wheeling. The event is open to local LGBTQ+ people who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving or who are...
WHEELING, WV
AdWeek

Nashville Reporter Reunites Lost Dog Found on Highway with Family

The pup WZTV reporter Sydney Snow saved after a live shot on Friday morning has been reunited with her people. The Nashville Fox affiliate said Snow had just wrapped a live shot when she saw the dog, whose name is Bella, wandering through highway traffic. Bella was wet, had a collar and a flea collar but no tags.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTRF

Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
WEIRTON, WV
wgnsradio.com

Saturday Car Fire To The Bone In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) A Saturday afternoon (11/12/2022) car fire in Smyrna shutdown southbound lanes of Lowry Street. When units of the Smyrna Fire Department arrived on-the-scene, grey 4-door Nissan was a total loss. The padding and covers of the seats were burned to the springs. In fact, all of the car's...
SMYRNA, TN
WTAP

Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon. Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house. Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about...
PARKERSBURG, WV
1029thebuzz.com

Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!

A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
MURFREESBORO, TN
belmontvision.com

Heather Henson departs as women’s soccer head coach

Belmont women’s soccer head coach Heather Henson, who led the Bruins to an Ohio Valley Conference title in 2019, will not return next season, Belmont athletics announced Tuesday. Henson is the winningest coach in program history, recording 82 wins in her 12 seasons as head coach. “We appreciate all...

