Kings Point, NY

qchron.com

Pheffer Amato sues for recount in AD 23 race

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is calling for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan. The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan holding the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
BELLE HARBOR, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City is down about 21,000 government workers

New York City has lost more than 19,000 full-time employees over the past two years – a high level of municipal staffing decline not seen in more than a decade, according to a new report from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office. Attrition and problems hiring in the city’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
STAMFORD, CT
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhassetpress.com

NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor

NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
MANHASSET, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hot 99.1

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
LINDENHURST, NY

