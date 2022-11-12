Read full article on original website
‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
qchron.com
Pheffer Amato sues for recount in AD 23 race
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is calling for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan. The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan holding the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
yonkerstimes.com
Black Law Enforcement Response to NAACP Press Release Regarding Westchester County Menthol Ban
As Black Law Enforcement professionals, We agree that the health of Black people in Westchester is a concern. Yes, there is a crisis in healthcare, obesity, cancer, and other chronic and seriously fatal illnesses. However, a menthol ban that only punishes only Westchester’s Black population while Westchester’s white population lives...
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
cityandstateny.com
New York City is down about 21,000 government workers
New York City has lost more than 19,000 full-time employees over the past two years – a high level of municipal staffing decline not seen in more than a decade, according to a new report from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office. Attrition and problems hiring in the city’s...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Guide: Signs of Alzheimer's disease and resources for patients and families
Whether you are a patient, a family member, or a supportive friend, if Alzheimer’s disease is in your life, help is within your reach.
News 12
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
NBC New York
‘I Have No Excuse:' Tearful Woman in NYPD Firebombing Apologizes to ‘Everybody'
A New York woman charged on federal crimes for firebombing an occupied NYPD vehicle during an eruption of demonstrations in the city following George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minnesota has been sentenced to six years in prison. Samantha Shader, of Catskill, New York, was found guilty of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side
Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
