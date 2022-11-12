Elyria Catholic vs. Glenville football: Tarblooders end Panthers’ season in Division IV, Region 14 semifinal

Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Lorain County girls basketball preview: Vermilion, Elyria Catholic rack up wins; Columbia-Lorain tie
Spaced out through the night, six Lorain County varsity teams took the court Nov. 14 in front of a good crowd for the Lorain County girls basketball preview. Playing two seven-minute quarters, Vermilion and Elyria Catholic picked up big victories, while Columbia and Lorain finished tied up after 14 minutes.
Morning Journal
Amherst volleyball: Comets’ Nia Hall wins Ms. Volleyball
Only five Amherst volleyball players have won the Lorain County Ms. Volleyball award. Nov. 14, during the 2022 LCVCA’s Volleyball Senior Lorain County All-Star Game, Comets outside hitter Nia Hall was named Ms. Volleyball. She is the seventh Comet to receive the award along with former teammate Laken Voss,...
Morning Journal
Expect Avon-Toledo Central Catholic rematch to be an epic clash | Analysis
Avon and Toledo Central Catholic may not have the exact rosters from their 2021 Division II Region 6 classic, but a number of heroes have return for Round 2 in the 2022 Division II Region 6 final. The football game of the ages took place at Sandusky Strobel Field between...
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CertainTeed moves Lakewood plant to Strongsville, receives Ohio grant
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- CertainTeed – a Malvern, Pa.-based maker of construction materials with more than 150 locations in the United States and Canada -- has moved its Lakewood plant to Strongsville. The company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month at its new Strongsville building, 16065 Imperial Parkway. The...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the westside, you should visit this restaurant in Rocky River. Customers highly recommend getting a bowl of their lobster bisque, which many say is among the best in the area. Other recommendations include the fire-grilled salmon (which comes with brussels sprouts, bacon, sweet potato hash, and tarragon cream), twin Maine lobster tails (which comes with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and drawn butter), and surf and turf, which consists of twin filet medallions, a lobster tail, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. If you have room for something sweet, check out the vanilla bean crème brulee (which comes with raspberry coulis and berries) and flourless chocolate torte.
Cleveland area native Timothy Broglio elected new president of US Conference of Catholic Bishops
BALTIMORE — Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, a Cleveland Heights native who oversees Catholic ministries to the U.S. armed forces, was elected Tuesday as the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Broglio, 70, was elected from a field of 10 candidates. He will succeed...
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig, who played in Cleveland in 2019, to plead guilty to lying about illegal gambling
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Yasiel Puig, a former major-league outfielder who played briefly in Cleveland in 2019, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements after he was accused of lying to federal officials about making illegal bets on sporting events. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
Brunswick school board to decide fate of proposed building project
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick City School District still has a couple more bites at the apple following the Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 3, a 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new Brunswick High School building and other capital improvements throughout the district. The bond issue was...
Construction of the USS Cleveland continues: Here's how you can support the ship and its crew
CLEVELAND — Throughout history, four U.S. Navy ships have borne the name USS Cleveland. The latest is still being built in Wisconsin with the goal of being commissioned here in Cleveland in 2024. The Cleveland, designated as Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 31, will be the next in the line...
