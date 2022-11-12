Elyria Catholic vs. Glenville football: Tarblooders end Panthers’ season in Division IV, Region 14 semifinal

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the westside, you should visit this restaurant in Rocky River. Customers highly recommend getting a bowl of their lobster bisque, which many say is among the best in the area. Other recommendations include the fire-grilled salmon (which comes with brussels sprouts, bacon, sweet potato hash, and tarragon cream), twin Maine lobster tails (which comes with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and drawn butter), and surf and turf, which consists of twin filet medallions, a lobster tail, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. If you have room for something sweet, check out the vanilla bean crème brulee (which comes with raspberry coulis and berries) and flourless chocolate torte.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO