Ayo Dosunmu wants to be pushed. That was the first request he gave to coach Billy Donovan when the guard joined the Chicago Bulls as a rookie. Donovan has been consistent in pushing Dosunmu since, a constant at the second-year guard’s elbow as he levels input and advice during games, practices and one-on-one film sessions. “He just wants me to reach my full potential,” Dosunmu said. “He tells ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO