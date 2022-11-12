MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The Fourth Annual West Cape May Hospitality Night is Friday November 18th from 5-8pm! Stroll around West Ca…

Read full article on original website
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring'23. Thanks for a great season!!
Cape May's peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week's issue… East Lynne Theater Company's gala at The Lookout, Weird Al's Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
For the very first time, we will be OPEN for Thanksgiving Eve! 🍻🦃. Join us from 3PM – 11PM on Wednesday, November 23rd for live music, all day happy hour and additional drink specials including:. $4 Domestics. $5 Drafts. $6 Crushes. $7 Well Drinks. $8 House Wines.
Enjoy a private dinner with loved ones during the golden hour here in Cape May ☀️ For more information on private event packages, visit harryscapemay.com/cape-may-private-events/.
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gifting. Yes, it is early but better to be prepared than left out in the cold… https://www.cmlf.com/gift-ideas-ferry-merry-holiday-season.
Don't Get Caught In The Rain (or snow) this holiday season! Be ready to shop in this versatile, stylish and totally vintage Rain Jacket. Embroidered Cape May-Lewes Ferry graphic on the left chest, with contrast zipper and drawstring. Unisex sizing available in sizes M – XXL.
Stocking stuffers they'll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru Sunday 12PM – 7PM.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday.
For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
Holiday Happenings at the New Jersey Cape
Plan family travel down the shore this holiday season. The New Jersey Cape (Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor and The Wildwoods) offers festive fun for the entire family. Check out Avalon’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 18–26. Shops throughout the town feature beautifully decorated trees and...
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola on the left. The sightings have been spectacular. The next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM and we are cruising on weekends through December 11, 2022.
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future." -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens' famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
"I had but three chairs in my house; one for solitude, two for friendship; three for society. When visitors came in larger and unexpected numbers there was but the third chair for them all, but they generally economized the room by standing up." — Henry David Thoreau.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
