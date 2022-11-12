ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Cape May, NJ

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The Fourth Annual West Cape May Hospitality Night is Friday November 18th from 5-8pm! Stroll around West Ca…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Stocking stuffers they’ll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru …

Stocking stuffers they’ll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru Sunday 12PM – 7PM. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
whereverfamily.com

Holiday Happenings at the New Jersey Cape

Plan family travel down the shore this holiday season. The New Jersey Cape (Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor and The Wildwoods) offers festive fun for the entire family. Check out Avalon’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 18–26. Shops throughout the town feature beautifully decorated trees and...
AVALON, NJ
WMDT.com

“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
capemayvibe.com

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.” -S…

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.” -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season. Click link below for more information.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy