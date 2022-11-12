ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Stop by today for a Tea by the Sea Open House and Meet the Deals at Antiques Emporia – Saturday, November 12 from 10am-5pm Pleas…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County

GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms

One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
GALLOWAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy