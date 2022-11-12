Stop by today for a Tea by the Sea Open House and Meet the Deals at Antiques Emporia – Saturday, November 12 from 10am-5pm Pleas…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.

