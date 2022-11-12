Stop by today for a Tea by the Sea Open House and Meet the Deals at Antiques Emporia – Saturday, November 12 from 10am-5pm Pleas…

Read full article on original website
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring’23. Thanks for a great season!!
Enjoy a private dinner with loved ones during the golden hour here in Cape May ☀️ For more information on private event packages…
For the very first time, we will be OPEN for Thanksgiving Eve! 🍻🦃 Join us from 3PM – 11PM on Wednesday, November 23rd for live …
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
Don't Get Caught In The Rain (or snow) this holiday season! Be ready to shop in this versatile, stylish and totally vintage Rain…
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gif…
For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola …
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola on the left. The sightings have been spectacular. The next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM and we are cruising on weekends through December 11, 2022.
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
Take your pick! What can we pour for you? #barnj #capemay #beernj
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County
GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'
A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms
One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
Saturday Morning Gunfire: 33-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning. Just before 11:00, ACPD officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue. There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
