Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
BC Heights
Eagles Bounce Back, Defeat Northeastern for First Time This Season in Chippy Matchup￼
Facing Northeastern for the third time this season on Saturday, Boston College men’s hockey was still without a win over the Huskies. The third time was the charm in Conte Forum, however, when captain Marshall Warren broke a tie in the third period of a chippy 3–2 win for the Eagles. The goal was Warren’s first of the season.
BC Heights
The Week In Photos 11/7/22 – 11/13/22
BC men’s basketball demolished Detroit Mercy 70–66 on Friday, Nov. 11 (Chris Ticas / Heights Staff) The Heightsmen of Boston College a cappella group performed their fall showcase this Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor) The BC Southeast Asian Student Association and AEROdynamiK presented the...
BC Heights
BC Honors Alumni at 22nd Annual Veterans Mass and Remembrance Ceremony
Retired Col. April Skou emphasized the importance of legacy and the necessity of interpersonal connections in the military during her keynote speech at the 22nd Annual Boston College Veterans Mass and Remembrance Ceremony on Friday morning. “Initially, I thought ‘Okay, I’ll talk about legacy—this idea of responsibility of leaving a...
BC Heights
Boston College Should Expand Availability of Thanksgiving Airport Shuttle Service
Boston College should better serve students traveling during Thanksgiving Break by creating its own shuttle service that runs to both Boston Logan International Airport and the city’s Amtrak stations. UGBC has offered a Thanksgiving shuttle service to the airport and South Station several times over the last decade. UGBC’s...
BC Heights
Best of Boston Invitational Brings Together A Cappella Groups From Across the City￼
The crowd in Devlin 008 roared as the lights illuminated the names of five a cappella groups competing for the title of “Best of Boston.” Voices singing the opening notes of “Daydreaming” by Harry Styles started to sing and the Boston College Dynamics descended down the stairs from the back of the lecture hall.
BC Heights
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Nov. 13
Not all friendships are one-size-fits-all. And, certainly, not all friendships have to be your ride-or-die. We count on certain people for the different experiences of life—from our most understanding confidants to partners-in-crime who hype us up to feel like the life of the party, a chill class friend is just as important. While the friendship doesn’t have to extend beyond a warm wave on campus or small talk about the weather, chill class friends bring us balance—and sometimes that’s all we need.
BC Heights
Historic Newton and Natick Historical Society Collaborate on Local Indigenous History Exhibit
The interactions between Native Americans and Europeans are more complicated than what some history books suggest. Historic Newton and the Natick Historical Society explore the complexities of Native American-European relations in their virtual exhibit “I Heard That Word…”. “I think that the more that we are able to...
BC Heights
A Queer Pastor Fights to Prove That Christianity Can Be Inclusive
The pastor stood at the pulpit, head bowed. “Let us pray,” recited Rev. Nikira Hernandez as Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” began to blast through the speakers of the sanctuary. I’m beautiful in my way ’cause God makes no mistakes. I’m on the right...
BC Heights
Newton Business up for $1 Million Prize Jolts Online Learning Back to Life
Online schooling has existed for over three decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new phase of remote, innovative forms of learning for students. One Newton resident’s business, KaiPod Learning, disrupts the traditional online learning model, offering in-person spaces for online and homeschooled students to do their work and receive help from learning coaches. The business is one of 32 semifinalists for the $1 million prize Yass Prize that awards innovation in education, selected out of thousands of applicants.
BC Heights
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong
This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
