Boston, MA

BC Heights

The Week In Photos 11/7/22 – 11/13/22

BC men’s basketball demolished Detroit Mercy 70–66 on Friday, Nov. 11 (Chris Ticas / Heights Staff) The Heightsmen of Boston College a cappella group performed their fall showcase this Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor) The BC Southeast Asian Student Association and AEROdynamiK presented the...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

BC Honors Alumni at 22nd Annual Veterans Mass and Remembrance Ceremony

Retired Col. April Skou emphasized the importance of legacy and the necessity of interpersonal connections in the military during her keynote speech at the 22nd Annual Boston College Veterans Mass and Remembrance Ceremony on Friday morning. “Initially, I thought ‘Okay, I’ll talk about legacy—this idea of responsibility of leaving a...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Boston College Should Expand Availability of Thanksgiving Airport Shuttle Service

Boston College should better serve students traveling during Thanksgiving Break by creating its own shuttle service that runs to both Boston Logan International Airport and the city’s Amtrak stations. UGBC has offered a Thanksgiving shuttle service to the airport and South Station several times over the last decade. UGBC’s...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Nov. 13

Not all friendships are one-size-fits-all. And, certainly, not all friendships have to be your ride-or-die. We count on certain people for the different experiences of life—from our most understanding confidants to partners-in-crime who hype us up to feel like the life of the party, a chill class friend is just as important. While the friendship doesn’t have to extend beyond a warm wave on campus or small talk about the weather, chill class friends bring us balance—and sometimes that’s all we need.
NEWTON, MA
BC Heights

Newton Business up for $1 Million Prize Jolts Online Learning Back to Life

Online schooling has existed for over three decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new phase of remote, innovative forms of learning for students. One Newton resident’s business, KaiPod Learning, disrupts the traditional online learning model, offering in-person spaces for online and homeschooled students to do their work and receive help from learning coaches. The business is one of 32 semifinalists for the $1 million prize Yass Prize that awards innovation in education, selected out of thousands of applicants.
NEWTON, MA
BC Heights

A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...

