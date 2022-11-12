WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Featuring a season-opening home meet at Lambert Fieldhouse, the Purdue track & field program's 2022-23 indoor schedule has been unveiled. The season commences at home with the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational on December 10, the first of eight regular-season meets before the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships. In addition to their meet in West Lafayette and three other meets across the state of Indiana, the Boilermakers will travel to Chicago twice and Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico and Kentucky once throughout the indoor campaign.

