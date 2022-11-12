Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
purduesports.com
Game 11 Prep: Football Welcomes Wildcats for Senior Day, Home Finale
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After a crucial B1G road win at No. 21 Illinois, Purdue Football returns to West Lafayette for the final home game of the 2022 season. The Boilermakers welcome Northwestern to Ross-Ade Stadium with kickoff set for noon on FS1. Purdue enters the game contest tied...
purduesports.com
2022-23 Indoor Track & Field Schedule Announced
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Featuring a season-opening home meet at Lambert Fieldhouse, the Purdue track & field program's 2022-23 indoor schedule has been unveiled. The season commences at home with the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational on December 10, the first of eight regular-season meets before the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships. In addition to their meet in West Lafayette and three other meets across the state of Indiana, the Boilermakers will travel to Chicago twice and Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico and Kentucky once throughout the indoor campaign.
purduesports.com
Game 11 Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media in his weekly press conference to recap a big Saturday that saw the Boilermakers keep the Cannon Trophy after beating Illinois and preview the last home game of the season against Northwestern at noon in Ross-Ade Stadium.
purduesports.com
Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced
WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue Athletics has unveiled the Class of 2022 inductees to the newly named Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame, with this latest grouping of Old Gold & Black standouts entering under the legendary namesake of one of the greatest Boilermakers of all-time. Leading the way into...
purduesports.com
Big Week at the Pool for 3-Day Purdue Invitational
Wednesday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 1 p.m. / Finals at 6 p.m. Thursday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 1 p.m. / Finals at 6 p.m. Friday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 11 a.m. / Finals at 4 p.m.
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Close Out Fall Events
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - As the final day of the Bonita Bay Collegiate Open comes to a close, so does the fall season for the Purdue women's tennis team after facing Notre Dame. The Boilermakers saw another tie break in singles when sophomore Tara Katarina Milic forced the match to a third set after coming back to win the second. Milic won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-4 to add another win to the team tally.
Comments / 0