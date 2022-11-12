ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

purduesports.com

2022-23 Indoor Track & Field Schedule Announced

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Featuring a season-opening home meet at Lambert Fieldhouse, the Purdue track & field program's 2022-23 indoor schedule has been unveiled. The season commences at home with the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational on December 10, the first of eight regular-season meets before the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships. In addition to their meet in West Lafayette and three other meets across the state of Indiana, the Boilermakers will travel to Chicago twice and Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico and Kentucky once throughout the indoor campaign.
Game 11 Prep: Brohm Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media in his weekly press conference to recap a big Saturday that saw the Boilermakers keep the Cannon Trophy after beating Illinois and preview the last home game of the season against Northwestern at noon in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue Athletics has unveiled the Class of 2022 inductees to the newly named Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame, with this latest grouping of Old Gold & Black standouts entering under the legendary namesake of one of the greatest Boilermakers of all-time. Leading the way into...
Big Week at the Pool for 3-Day Purdue Invitational

Wednesday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 1 p.m. / Finals at 6 p.m. Thursday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 1 p.m. / Finals at 6 p.m. Friday: Swim Prelims at 10:30 a.m. / Dive Prelims at 11 a.m. / Finals at 4 p.m.
Boilermakers Close Out Fall Events

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - As the final day of the Bonita Bay Collegiate Open comes to a close, so does the fall season for the Purdue women's tennis team after facing Notre Dame. The Boilermakers saw another tie break in singles when sophomore Tara Katarina Milic forced the match to a third set after coming back to win the second. Milic won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-4 to add another win to the team tally.
