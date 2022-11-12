“They Don’t Think About His Personal Situation” – Jim Cornette Slams Fans Calling For Jeff Hardy’s Return

In a revelation that might surprise many given some of the outfits he was worn on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins is not immune to embarrassment. After winning the 2019 Royal Rumble Rollins booked himself a shot at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. In the lead up to the clash, the would-be Beast Slayer hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread where he took questions from fans. One of which asked the star to name his most embarrassing moment in wrestling.

1 DAY AGO