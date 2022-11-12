ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“They Don’t Think About His Personal Situation” – Jim Cornette Slams Fans Calling For Jeff Hardy’s Return

By James Holder
itrwrestling.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
itrwrestling.com

Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star

Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
FLORIDA STATE
itrwrestling.com

Big Name Attitude Era Star Refuses To Rule Out WWE Return

Since Triple H took creative control of WWE, former stars returning to the company has become something of a regular occurrence. While Superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai have returned on a full-time basis, legends such as Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus have also made guest appearances.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Ross Names The Most ‘Ill Booked’ WWE Superstar Ever

When it comes to Paul Wight, who was known as “The Big Show” during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), legendary wrestling icon Jim Ross believes that the company’s creative team made way too many mistakes with his booking. Joining WWE in 1999 after leaving World...
itrwrestling.com

Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event

Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
PEORIA, IL
itrwrestling.com

Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke

For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com

Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281

Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
itrwrestling.com

Seth Rollins Reveals The Most Embarrassing Moment Of His Wrestling Career

In a revelation that might surprise many given some of the outfits he was worn on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins is not immune to embarrassment. After winning the 2019 Royal Rumble Rollins booked himself a shot at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. In the lead up to the clash, the would-be Beast Slayer hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread where he took questions from fans. One of which asked the star to name his most embarrassing moment in wrestling.
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Bizarre Blue Cheese & Hot Sauce Cheat Meal

Ronda Rousey has been taking part in competitive sport of some kind ever since she was 11-years-old. Originally this took the form of Judo, which carried her all of the way to the Olympic Games. After retiring from Judo at 21, Rousey began a career in mixed-martial arts. Rousey quickly...
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match

Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Ross Recalls One Of Vince McMahon’s Strangest Storyline Creations

Vince McMahon has been known for coming up with some bizarre storylines during his four decades in charge of WWE. From the infamous Katie Vick story, to faking his own death, to literally wrestling God in a tag match, there is nothing McMahon won’t do. Clearly, Vince McMahon won’t...
itrwrestling.com

Bret Hart Recalls Lecture From Vince McMahon After Becoming WWE Champion

Bret Hart became WWF Champion for the first time on October 12 1992 when he defeated Ric Flair at a live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Hitman would go on to hold the title on four more occasions before his exit in 1997, but that first win was marked by an important conversation with Vince McMahon about how he was free to work in the future.
itrwrestling.com

Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Hilariously Mock John Cena

Throughout his WWE career no matter what he was doing or wearing, Dwayne Johnson always somehow managed to appear the epitome of cool. Given some of the outfits he wore during the Attitude Era, that is quite a remarkable feat. However, it’s fair to say that John Cena’s jean-shorts and trainers combo never quite drew the same love and affection.
itrwrestling.com

AEW Rampage Ratings – November 11th 2022

The viewing figures and demographic ratings for the November 11th episode of AEW Rampage how been revealed. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 11th edition of AEW Rampage pulled in 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This is an increase on the previous...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Hails The Usos As The Greatest Tag Team Of All-Time

On the November 11th episode of WWE SmackDown, The New Day challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in an attempt to hold onto their previous record of 483 days as champions. The previous week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods explained how important that record was to them and issued a challenge to the current champions.
itrwrestling.com

Chris Jericho Believes Chyna May Have Sabotaged Iconic Triple H Match

At Fully Loaded 2000, Chris Jericho and Triple H went one on one in a last man standing match. The match saw a variety of weapons used, and Triple H was left bloody when he was hit with a chair shot. In the end, Triple H was victorious after hitting Jericho in the head with a sledgehammer while he had Stephanie McMahon in the Walls of Jericho before suplexing him through the announce table.
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Believes A Steve Austin Vs CM Punk Match Should Go 30 Seconds Maximum

The internet has been on fire in recent days following the news that Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered the chance to come out of retirement yet again. With CM Punk also seemingly out on his way out of AEW, fans quickly dared to dream that a match between the two might be possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy