“They Don’t Think About His Personal Situation” – Jim Cornette Slams Fans Calling For Jeff Hardy’s Return

Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Think He’d Make It 15 Minutes In The WWE” – Jim Cornette On Former TNT Champion
When Cody Rhodes arrived back in WWE at WrestleMania 38 it marked the first time an AEW star had jumped across professional wrestling’s great divide. While there will undoubtedly be others who follow suit in the future, Jim Cornette believes that one particular former TNT Champion should not be one of them.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
itrwrestling.com
Big Name Attitude Era Star Refuses To Rule Out WWE Return
Since Triple H took creative control of WWE, former stars returning to the company has become something of a regular occurrence. While Superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai have returned on a full-time basis, legends such as Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus have also made guest appearances.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Names The Most ‘Ill Booked’ WWE Superstar Ever
When it comes to Paul Wight, who was known as “The Big Show” during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), legendary wrestling icon Jim Ross believes that the company’s creative team made way too many mistakes with his booking. Joining WWE in 1999 after leaving World...
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281
Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Most Embarrassing Moment Of His Wrestling Career
In a revelation that might surprise many given some of the outfits he was worn on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins is not immune to embarrassment. After winning the 2019 Royal Rumble Rollins booked himself a shot at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. In the lead up to the clash, the would-be Beast Slayer hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread where he took questions from fans. One of which asked the star to name his most embarrassing moment in wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Bizarre Blue Cheese & Hot Sauce Cheat Meal
Ronda Rousey has been taking part in competitive sport of some kind ever since she was 11-years-old. Originally this took the form of Judo, which carried her all of the way to the Olympic Games. After retiring from Judo at 21, Rousey began a career in mixed-martial arts. Rousey quickly...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Recalls One Of Vince McMahon’s Strangest Storyline Creations
Vince McMahon has been known for coming up with some bizarre storylines during his four decades in charge of WWE. From the infamous Katie Vick story, to faking his own death, to literally wrestling God in a tag match, there is nothing McMahon won’t do. Clearly, Vince McMahon won’t...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Recalls Lecture From Vince McMahon After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart became WWF Champion for the first time on October 12 1992 when he defeated Ric Flair at a live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Hitman would go on to hold the title on four more occasions before his exit in 1997, but that first win was marked by an important conversation with Vince McMahon about how he was free to work in the future.
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Hilariously Mock John Cena
Throughout his WWE career no matter what he was doing or wearing, Dwayne Johnson always somehow managed to appear the epitome of cool. Given some of the outfits he wore during the Attitude Era, that is quite a remarkable feat. However, it’s fair to say that John Cena’s jean-shorts and trainers combo never quite drew the same love and affection.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 11th 2022
The viewing figures and demographic ratings for the November 11th episode of AEW Rampage how been revealed. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 11th edition of AEW Rampage pulled in 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This is an increase on the previous...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails The Usos As The Greatest Tag Team Of All-Time
On the November 11th episode of WWE SmackDown, The New Day challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in an attempt to hold onto their previous record of 483 days as champions. The previous week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods explained how important that record was to them and issued a challenge to the current champions.
itrwrestling.com
“You’d Have Guys Jumping Off Roofs If They Brought CM Punk In” – Ric Flair
As speculation swirls around an unlikely dream match between CM Punk and Steve Austin, Ric Flair has claimed that WWE signing Punk to drop him into such a prominent position immediately would be a disaster. Ever since the backstage brawl at AEW All Out it has been presumed that CM...
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho Believes Chyna May Have Sabotaged Iconic Triple H Match
At Fully Loaded 2000, Chris Jericho and Triple H went one on one in a last man standing match. The match saw a variety of weapons used, and Triple H was left bloody when he was hit with a chair shot. In the end, Triple H was victorious after hitting Jericho in the head with a sledgehammer while he had Stephanie McMahon in the Walls of Jericho before suplexing him through the announce table.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Believes A Steve Austin Vs CM Punk Match Should Go 30 Seconds Maximum
The internet has been on fire in recent days following the news that Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered the chance to come out of retirement yet again. With CM Punk also seemingly out on his way out of AEW, fans quickly dared to dream that a match between the two might be possible.
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Writer On Potential Problems For Bray Wyatt – “They Don’t Like It When A Wrestler Is Smarter Than Them”
Bray Wyatt’s WWE release in July 2021 came as a surprise to many fans given the star’s incredible popularity and connection with the audience. While the former World Champion had been absent from television for a number of months, it was always believed that he would find his way back into a prominent position when the time was right.
Comments / 0