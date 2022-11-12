Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECALL RECENTLY WAIVED FORWARD AFTER INJURIES STACK UP
The Montreal Canadiens took to twitter on Wednesday morning to announce that they have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL). Pitlick, 25, has been a player Habs fans have come to really enjoy since bringing him in during the 2021-22 season. By all accounts, he brings both speed and offense to any lineup he's in, though for whatever reason, he's struggled to stick around permanently at the NHL level. In 46 games last season with the Habs, he had a solid nine goals and 26 points.
markerzone.com
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY SAYS HE REACHED OUT TO MATT LUFF FOLLOWING HIT LAST WEEK
Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the line-up on Tuesday after serving a two game suspension for hitting Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff from behind. Slafkovsky was ejected from November 8th's game in the third period after being given a five-minute major and a game misconduct...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
markerzone.com
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
ESPN
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
markerzone.com
BRAD TRELIVING COMMENTS ON OLIVER KYLINGTON'S ABSENCE FROM THE TEAM
The Calgary Flames haven't gotten off to the start many had hoped in 2022-23, and a part of the reason for that may be the absence of Oliver Kylington. The 25-year-old defenseman, who was given a two-year extension this offseason, has yet to play in 2022-23 due to a personal issue. What that personal issue is hasn't been released to the public, but on Monday afternoon general manager Brad Treliving did speak on the Swedish blue liner.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Anderson, Kylington, Huberdeau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving is looking for a scoring winger to add to his roster, and Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson may be of interest. Speaking of Treliving, he spoke with the media on Monday regarding defenseman Oliver Kylington and asked that all continue to respect his privacy as he deals with a personal matter. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau was able to suit up on Monday night (Nov. 14) after missing the past three games, and will need to up his play in order to impress head coach Darryl Sutter. Last but not least, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) issued a fine to Blake Coleman for a slew-foot on Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Yardbarker
Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus
A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER RIPS BLATANT HEADSHOT THAT TAKES SHARKS DEFENDER OUT OF THE GAME
Retired NHL defenseman Scott Hannan made an astute observation on Sunday night when Sharks defender Radim Simek was ruled out for the remainder of the San Jose - Minnesota game following a clear headshot from Mason Shaw. The play happened on Simek's first shift of the game, but it wasn't...
markerzone.com
CALEB JONES SERVES UP A HOT N' READY PIZZA TO ANDREI SVECHNIKOV
Caleb Jones is apparently opening his own Chicago-style pizzeria and Andrei Svechnikov just got a free sample. The Blackhawks' blue-liner served this one up on a silver platter, and there was approximately a negative infinity per cent chance of Petr Mrazek keeping it out of the net. The Blackhawks started...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS TEAM'S PLAY SO FAR, 'WE SUCK'
John Tortorella has never been one to mince words, and during an in-game interview, he was asked about the Flyers' start against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They surrendered the first goal just over ten minutes in, and the Blue Jackets were controlling the majority of play to open the game.
ESPN
Toffoli, Lindholm lead Flames to 6-5 win over Kings
CALGARY, Alberta -- — After losing 100-point scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the offseason, it has taken a while for Elias Lindholm to find chemistry with new linemates. It's finally starting to come together. Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and two assists, Adam Ruzicka...
markerzone.com
GAUDREAU HAS NO REGRETS WITH SIGNING IN COLUMBUS AMID TEAM'S POOR START
He's only 14 games into a seven-year contract that he signed this summer, but Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is already being asked if he has any regrets signing in Columbus amid the team's poor start to the 2022-23 season. "I love the city here in Columbus. I love the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Filip Hronek Looks Rejuvenated in 2022-23
Maybe it’s because of the new coaching staff. Maybe it’s because of how he’s been styling his facial hair lately. Regardless of the reason why, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek has looked like a new man early on this season. It’s a welcome sight too. Prior...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed Russian forward Nikita Soshnikov on waivers. Soshnikov, 29, returned to the NHL in September, signing a one-year contract with the Islanders after spending the previous three seasons in the KHL with Salavat Yulayev Ufa, CSKA Moscow and Avangard Omsk.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN TO MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH UBI
On Tuesday morning, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes told reporters at the GM meetings that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss a bit of time with an upper-body injury, but didn't elaborate on a specific length of time he could potentially miss. Following their 5-1 loss to the New Jersey...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS GM KENT HUGHES PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORWARDS JOEL ARMIA AND JONATHAN DROUIN
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday morning that forward Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin would not play against the Devils due to upper-body injuries. It's still unclear how long the two are expected to be out for, but Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes provided a bit of clarity while meeting with the media at the GM meetings.
markerzone.com
DEVILS' JACK HUGHES GIVES SAVAGE ANSWER TO SPORTSNET REPORTER'S QUESTION
The New Jersey Devils are riding a nine-game win streak heading into Montreal on Monday night. Ahead of the Devils' matchup with the Canadiens, players were made available for a routine media rounds, as is typical. One reported asked Devils' star Jack Hughes a question regarding the team's consistency through...
markerzone.com
JAROMIR JAGR MOURNING DEATH OF FATHER, JAROMIR JAGR SR.
One of the best players to ever wear an NHL jersey is mourning the death of the person who introduced him to the sport of hockey. Jaromir Jagr Sr., father of future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr, has passed away at the age of 82. Jagr Sr. was a former hockey player...
