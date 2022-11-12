ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Dengarden

Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats Location: Where Do Bobcats Live?

Bobcats are cute, wild, and yet ferocious medium-sized cats that live just about anywhere in North America. There are two main types of bobcats, categorized by which side, east or west of the Great Plains, they live. However some people believe there are up to 9 different types of bobcats, but they are not officially recognized.
GEORGIA STATE
accesslifthandlers.com

Toro expands into construction sector

North American lawns and landscaping equipment specialist Toro is expanding its landscaping and material handling offering into the construction sector. Speaking to IRN from the Toro stand at Bauma 2022, EMEA Sales Manager Federico Fernandez-Ayala said the company – which has a strong following in the rental sector in North America, including United Rentals and Herc Rentals – has gradually been expanding its construction related offering.
Flying Magazine

The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was

The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
OSHKOSH, WI
actionlifemedia.com

The Benefits of an Electric Fireplace

The winter months can be challenging in certain parts of the United States. Temperatures can fall below freezing, with the wind chill making it feel below zero degrees. If you live in an area where burning wood is permissible, you may have considered going back to a traditional fireplace. Wood-burning fireplaces have been around for a long time, making them a popular choice.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Commerce pushes preliminary solar antidumping tariff decision to December 1, 2022

Over the last year, the threat of tariffs has been one of the most significant headwinds in the deployment of solar in the United States. Solar deployments ground to a near-halt as industry-wide uncertainty unfolded following the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) March 28 announcement that it would launch an investigation into alleged antidumping violations by Chinese solar manufacturers.
nutritionaloutlook.com

Suanfarma launches NutraSmallPacks.com for direct nutraceutical ingredient sourcing in small quantities: SupplySide West 2022 Report

The site includes a selection of Suanfarma’s branded ingredients, botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals, specialty ingredients, and organic options in 1 kg and 5 kg quantities. Suanfarma (Madrid, Spain) launched a new e-commerce site that allows flexible and direct sourcing of nutraceutical ingredients in smaller quantities, called NutraSmallPacks.com. The...
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands

The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
The Associated Press

Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
salestechstar.com

Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Cube, the First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Label Printer With Built-In Scale

PitneyShip Cube simplifies shipping packages and ecommerce orders while saving time and space. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale. With access to...
Autoweek.com

Skies over Buick Continue Darkening

Buick sales are down 47.2% compared with the first 10 months of 2021. As GM plans to make Buick EV-only by 2030, the brand is offering a cash buyout to US dealers who don’t want to invest in electric vehicle sales, service, and parts. There’s no indication yet of...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy