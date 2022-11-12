Read full article on original website
Related
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components
Reuters reported that over 1,000 shipments of solar energy components, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, have been blocked in U.S. ports under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Amazon Prime members get exclusive deals and perks—join now to save big ahead of Black Friday
Haven't signed up for an Amazon Prime membership yet? Here's what you need to know about how to join to save at the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale.
Perks and Rec: Fill your toy box with these deals
The best deals on Lego, Barbie, Nerf and more. Plus, save on Apple products and Disney+.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats Location: Where Do Bobcats Live?
Bobcats are cute, wild, and yet ferocious medium-sized cats that live just about anywhere in North America. There are two main types of bobcats, categorized by which side, east or west of the Great Plains, they live. However some people believe there are up to 9 different types of bobcats, but they are not officially recognized.
Amazon confirms layoffs have started as final number could reach 10,000: reports
Amazon has announced Wednesday that it has started laying off employees in a round of job cuts that could eliminate up to 10,000 positions, according to reports.
accesslifthandlers.com
Toro expands into construction sector
North American lawns and landscaping equipment specialist Toro is expanding its landscaping and material handling offering into the construction sector. Speaking to IRN from the Toro stand at Bauma 2022, EMEA Sales Manager Federico Fernandez-Ayala said the company – which has a strong following in the rental sector in North America, including United Rentals and Herc Rentals – has gradually been expanding its construction related offering.
Flying Magazine
The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was
The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
actionlifemedia.com
The Benefits of an Electric Fireplace
The winter months can be challenging in certain parts of the United States. Temperatures can fall below freezing, with the wind chill making it feel below zero degrees. If you live in an area where burning wood is permissible, you may have considered going back to a traditional fireplace. Wood-burning fireplaces have been around for a long time, making them a popular choice.
Schools of herring are filling a once-dead waterway
School of circling Alewives herring fish. Reimar – stock.adobe.comIn Howe Sound, British Columbia, a new generation of stewards is keeping careful tabs on the comeback efforts of a tiny fish with big cultural value.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Commerce pushes preliminary solar antidumping tariff decision to December 1, 2022
Over the last year, the threat of tariffs has been one of the most significant headwinds in the deployment of solar in the United States. Solar deployments ground to a near-halt as industry-wide uncertainty unfolded following the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) March 28 announcement that it would launch an investigation into alleged antidumping violations by Chinese solar manufacturers.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Suanfarma launches NutraSmallPacks.com for direct nutraceutical ingredient sourcing in small quantities: SupplySide West 2022 Report
The site includes a selection of Suanfarma’s branded ingredients, botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals, specialty ingredients, and organic options in 1 kg and 5 kg quantities. Suanfarma (Madrid, Spain) launched a new e-commerce site that allows flexible and direct sourcing of nutraceutical ingredients in smaller quantities, called NutraSmallPacks.com. The...
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Cube, the First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Label Printer With Built-In Scale
PitneyShip Cube simplifies shipping packages and ecommerce orders while saving time and space. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale. With access to...
travelnoire.com
Live Your Best Life! These Are The 25 Best Areas In The United States To Retire
If you’re looking to retire soon or know someone who is, location is super important for overall happiness post-retirement. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2022/2023 list of the best places to retire in the U.S. The list factored in housing affordability, desirability, and healthcare. Emily Brandon,...
Top Shelf: Elevate Your Home Bar With 5 of the Best-Looking (and Tasting) Whiskey Bottles
Price: $70-$80 Why We Love the Bottle: Every bar needs an icon. And the hand-dipped red wax seal from Maker’s Mark makes it the most recognizable bottle on the shelf. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a “Slam Dunk” bottle (extra wax due to “human error”) to bolster your bar.
Autoweek.com
Skies over Buick Continue Darkening
Buick sales are down 47.2% compared with the first 10 months of 2021. As GM plans to make Buick EV-only by 2030, the brand is offering a cash buyout to US dealers who don’t want to invest in electric vehicle sales, service, and parts. There’s no indication yet of...
Comments / 0