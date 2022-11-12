Gonzaga-Michigan State rewind: Drew Timme's impact on Armed Forces victory went beyond scoring, rebounding

Read full article on original website
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
inlander.com
Get ready for Gonzaga's biggest hoops week of the season
Brutal non-conference schedules are nothing new for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but the Zags have never faced a challenge as tough as what they’ll see this week. Leading statistician Ken Pomeroy has been tracking college basketball since 2002, using advanced analytics to rate and rank teams at KenPom.com. His algorithm currently has Gonzaga pegged as the No. 3 team in the sport, behind only Texas and Kentucky. You might want to familiarize yourself with those two teams, as the Zags travel to Austin to face Texas on Wednesday before returning home to host Kentucky at Spokane Arena on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
Gonzaga vs. Texas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Gonzaga heads to Austin to complete the second half of the home-and-home series. Can the Bulldogs complete the sweep?. TV Schedule: Wednesday, November 16 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2. For some reason last year, Chris Beard’s team just never put the talent together. They finished as a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament and were a second-round exit. People figured out that they were a work in progress in the first week of the season last year when Gonzaga blew them out at the Kennel 86-74. The Bulldogs led the game by 20 at the half. This year, Texas gets a chance at revenge.
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
A look into the lives lost after 4 students killed near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho - While the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend is ongoing, more is being learned about the victims after the school and Moscow police released their identities Monday morning. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
idahoednews.org
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
ifiberone.com
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed, woman flown to hospital following northern Idaho rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 15, in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at approximately milepost 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
Crash kills 1 in Bonner County
SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that was blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Havana Street is now clear. The crash was fully blocking eastbound I-90 for a short time. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
One Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Early Morning US95 Crash
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning on US95 in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound at approximately mile post 469, south of Sandpoint, when it left the roadway, over-corrected and rolled. The vehicle...
What effects will the potential recession have on Spokane's housing market?
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Regardless of inflation, recession, supply chain issues, etc., the fact still remains that we have a housing supply issue. Until supply catches up, I guess housing will remain pricier here in Spokane. What do you think? Or any insights into a recession?
