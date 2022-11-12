Gonzaga-Michigan State rewind: Drew Timme's impact on Armed Forces victory went beyond scoring, rebounding

Brutal non-conference schedules are nothing new for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but the Zags have never faced a challenge as tough as what they’ll see this week. Leading statistician Ken Pomeroy has been tracking college basketball since 2002, using advanced analytics to rate and rank teams at KenPom.com. His algorithm currently has Gonzaga pegged as the No. 3 team in the sport, behind only Texas and Kentucky. You might want to familiarize yourself with those two teams, as the Zags travel to Austin to face Texas on Wednesday before returning home to host Kentucky at Spokane Arena on Sunday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO