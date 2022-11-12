Read full article on original website
Keith Levene Cause Of Death Tragic: The Clash Co-Founder, PIL Guitarist Dead at 65
Keith Levene was one of the most prominent figures in the rock genre. He was a founding member of the iconic rock band The Clash and later the guitarist of Public Image Ltd. Unsurprisingly, the lifestyle that came with the band life might have cost him his life in the long run. According to reports, the guitarist died of liver cancer on Nov. 11.
Keith Levene, Founding Member of The Clash, Dies at 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died at 65 after battling liver cancer. “It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday, 11th November,” author Adam Hammond tweeted. “Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill, and all of Keith’s family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate.”
Legendary guitarist, Keith Levene, dead at 65
Keith Levene, the legendary guitarist and founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd. has died at the age of 65, according to The Guardian.
Keith Levene dead at 65
The Public Image Ltd. guitarist - who was also one of the original members of The Clash - died of liver cancer at the age of 65 on Friday (11.11.22), his family and friends have revealed. His partner, Kate Ransford, who was with the musician in his final hours along...
