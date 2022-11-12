🏈Football Sundays @ Hemingway's!🏈 Join us this Sunday starting at 12 noon to enjoy ALL DAY Football Specials! 🍺 $3 Domestic (non…

Read full article on original website
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring’23. Thanks for a great season!!
The Raw Bar & Schooner are now closed until spring'23. Thanks for a great season!!
Enjoy a private dinner with loved ones during the golden hour here in Cape May ☀️ For more information on private event packages…
Enjoy a private dinner with loved ones during the golden hour here in Cape May ☀️ For more information on private event packages, visit harryscapemay.com/cape-may-private-events/.
For the very first time, we will be OPEN for Thanksgiving Eve! 🍻🦃 Join us from 3PM – 11PM on Wednesday, November 23rd for live …
For the very first time, we will be OPEN for Thanksgiving Eve! 🍻🦃. Join us from 3PM – 11PM on Wednesday, November 23rd for live music, all day happy hour and additional drink specials including:. $4 Domestics. $5 Drafts. $6 Crushes. $7 Well Drinks. $8 House Wines.
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gif…
Many folks (maybe even this guy) are already getting in the holiday spirit, so we suggest you check out our tips for holiday gifting. Yes, it is early but better to be prepared than left out in the cold… https://www.cmlf.com/gift-ideas-ferry-merry-holiday-season.
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…
Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday.
Don't Get Caught In The Rain (or snow) this holiday season! Be ready to shop in this versatile, stylish and totally vintage Rain…
Don't Get Caught In The Rain (or snow) this holiday season! Be ready to shop in this versatile, stylish and totally vintage Rain Jacket. Embroidered Cape May-Lewes Ferry graphic on the left chest, with contrast zipper and drawstring. Unisex sizing available in sizes M – XXL.
For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
Stocking stuffers they’ll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru …
Stocking stuffers they'll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru Sunday 12PM – 7PM.
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola …
In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola on the left. The sightings have been spectacular. The next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM and we are cruising on weekends through December 11, 2022.
“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.” -S…
“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.” -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season. Click link below for more information.
“I had but three chairs in my house; one for solitude, two for friendship; three for society. When visitors came in larger and u…
"I had but three chairs in my house; one for solitude, two for friendship; three for society. When visitors came in larger and unexpected numbers there was but the third chair for them all, but they generally economized the room by standing up." — Henry David Thoreau.
A Shore Local Bar Food Indulgence, Hangtime Bar & Grille Absecon NJ
Me and Her on a Bar Food Indulgence in Absecon NJ, Hangtime Bar & Grille. Very comfortable, a place I could “Hang for a Long Time” Extensive menu from Apps to Entrées & beer, wine & specially drinks. We occupied two bar stools. They offer 24 beers...
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
