Annapolis, MD

Maryland's defense smothers Binghamton in blowout

Maryland used suffocating defense to create easy opportunities and Julian Reese took advantage, matching his career high with 19 points in a 76-52 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night in College Park, Md. Hakim Hart scored all 13 of his points in the first half and added eight rebounds. Donta...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
No. 2 Ohio State fixed on Maryland with Michigan up next

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are on a collision course in the Big Ten East and the trajectory of their championship itineraries is unlikely to be decided this week. The Buckeyes are focusing on making fixes on Saturday at Maryland, and coach Ryan Day is fixed on making sure Ohio State keeps its focus on the task at hand.
COLUMBUS, OH

