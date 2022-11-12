ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Weekly Aggie Update

WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - NOVEMBER 14, 2022. Sat., Nov. 19 --- SAN JOSÉ STATE, 7:45 p.m. (FS1) • Utah State football (5-5, 4-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend as it hosts San José State (6-3, 4-2 MW) in its home finale on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:45 p.m. USU is 19-20-1 all-time against SJSU, including an 11-8 record at home. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/691 HD, DISH Ch. 150, DirecTV Ch. 219).
Utah State Announces 2023 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State director of track & field and cross country Matt Ingebritsen on Monday announced his program's indoor and outdoor schedules for the 2023 campaign. "We are excited to announce our 2023 indoor and outdoor track & field schedule," Ingebritsen said. "This season, we are looking to continue to push our teams to the next level. We have new members on the coaching staff, as well as some impressive young talent. I can't wait to get this season started in a few months."
Reindeer Express returns to Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

WELLSVILLE – Utah State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is bringing back the popular Reindeer Express on Friday, Dec. 2. It will be held at the Animal Science Farm’s Indoor Arena at 3580 South Hwy 89/91 Wellsville. The reindeer are returning. Dr. Isaac Bott, a USU alumnus,...
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
