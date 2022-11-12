Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Begins Road Campaign at San Diego
• Utah State and San Diego are set to meet for the third time in program history and first time since the turn of the century in San Diego, California, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. (MT). • USU's 3-0 start to the season is its best since the...
utahstateaggies.com
Football’s Ike Larsen Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football player Ike Larsen has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Nov. 13. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week,...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. Garners Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Honors for Week 11
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State grad senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. earned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention honors following his performance against Hawai'i in Week 11 of the season. Tyler rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown, to go along with three receptions for a career-high...
utahstateaggies.com
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - NOVEMBER 14, 2022. Sat., Nov. 19 --- SAN JOSÉ STATE, 7:45 p.m. (FS1) • Utah State football (5-5, 4-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend as it hosts San José State (6-3, 4-2 MW) in its home finale on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:45 p.m. USU is 19-20-1 all-time against SJSU, including an 11-8 record at home. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/691 HD, DISH Ch. 150, DirecTV Ch. 219).
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Announces 2023 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State director of track & field and cross country Matt Ingebritsen on Monday announced his program's indoor and outdoor schedules for the 2023 campaign. "We are excited to announce our 2023 indoor and outdoor track & field schedule," Ingebritsen said. "This season, we are looking to continue to push our teams to the next level. We have new members on the coaching staff, as well as some impressive young talent. I can't wait to get this season started in a few months."
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis Undefeated in Doubles in Final Day of CSUN Fall Invitational
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Utah State women's tennis went undefeated in doubles play in its final day at the CSUN Fall Invitational on Sunday. USU faced Pacific in doubles action as graduate Annaliese County and senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk dropped just one game against sophomores Megan Carmichael and Olivia Wiese for the 6-1 victory.
ksl.com
Utah police learn how to intervene against their own — even if it's the chief
NORTH SALT LAKE — When a police officer sees his or her partner — or even supervisor — get too heated or emotional during an arrest, would that officer feel comfortable stepping in and pulling that officer back?. A special training being offered this week to all...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
kvnutalk
Reindeer Express returns to Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
WELLSVILLE – Utah State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is bringing back the popular Reindeer Express on Friday, Dec. 2. It will be held at the Animal Science Farm’s Indoor Arena at 3580 South Hwy 89/91 Wellsville. The reindeer are returning. Dr. Isaac Bott, a USU alumnus,...
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
Utah woman dies after SUV flips, crashes in Logan River
A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14 after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Dept.
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
kjzz.com
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
Horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides return after two-year hiatus
Horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides amid wild elk is returning to Hardware Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Cache County after a two-year hiatus.
kvnutalk
iFIT reduces its global workforce, including positions in Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – On Monday, global fitness leader iFIT announced it would be reducing its worldwide workforce, including positions in Cache Valley. The company did not disclose just how many positions were cut in Northern Utah. Citing volatility from the global pandemic, supply chain disruptions and a challenging macroeconomic environment...
kuer.org
If former Rep. Joel Ferry resigns again, what happens to his Utah Legislature seat?
After Joel Ferry was confirmed by the Utah Senate in August to be the state’s new Department of Natural Resources executive director, he resigned from his seat in the Legislature. But the Republican decided to remain on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Now, he leads the House...
