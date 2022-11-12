Read full article on original website
See inside the ornate room at Mar-a-Lago where guests wearing 'Mega MAGA' hats crowded in as Donald Trump announced he was running for president again
Former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Former Trump loyalists pan his 2024 campaign announcement: ‘He’s the only Republican who could lose’
Trump-era officials were among a slew of high-profile Republicans criticising the former president’s announcement of a third bid for the White House in 2024.Donald Trump launched his campaign with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where just three months ago FBI agents executed a search warrant looking for evidence that he’d violated US laws in retaining national defence information and the obstruction of justice. The twice-impeached former president, who fomented a riot in a last-ditch attempt to keep himself in power after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, threw his hat into the ring...
Call a truce: How Congress can actually address Americans’ concerns
House and Senate leaders should make restoring confidence in democracy their highest priority.
Tennessee Lookout
Think Tennessee report: noncompetitive races partially to blame for low turnout
Tennessee’s historically low voter turnout was significantly less than in 2018 and noncompetitive races were partially to blame, according to analysis by Think Tennessee, a civic engagement organization. Controversy defined the days leading to Election Day as Davidson County voters reported receiving ballots for the wrong congressional districts.. A day before Election Day, the Davidson […] The post Think Tennessee report: noncompetitive races partially to blame for low turnout appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Court won't reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law
A federal appeals court won't reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender affirming care for children
WTOP
Dispute averted over special election to fill Kiggans’ Va. seat
Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a leader of the Democratic-controlled state Senate announced an agreement Tuesday to hold a special election in January to fill the seat of GOP state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress this month. The agreement averts a possible legal fight over...
