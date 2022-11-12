Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
wegotthiscovered.com
Genius ‘Wakanda Forever’ costume detail reveals the truth about Shuri’s Black Panther
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out in the world, telling the story of the rise of the affluent African nation’s new protector. Yes, just as all the signs were pointing to, the late King T’Challa’s mantle was indeed taken up by his little sister Shuri, albeit reluctantly, as the super-smart princess initially has no desire to become the next Black Panther. However, once she finally does suit up to take on Namor and the Talokanil, her costume features an ingenious hint at what makes her different from her brother.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
wegotthiscovered.com
Winston Duke gets candid about #RecastTChalla movement and Black Panther’s future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Winston Duke, who reprised his role as M’Baku in the Marvel sequel, is acknowledging the so-called #RecastTChalla movement that has surrounded the build-up to the movie’s release. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther, passed away unexpectedly in 2020...
wegotthiscovered.com
Winston Duke reveals just how much Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views affected ‘Wakanda Forever’ set
High emotions must have been all but unavoidable on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — not only was the entire cast and crew mourning the loss of their friend in colleague Chadwick Boseman, but the film itself is a cathartic study of grief and loss. Winston Duke wants one thing made clear though, whatever the cast’s feelings were, Leticia Wright’s views on vaccines were not a mitigating factor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star names Riri Williams’ most important quality
Warning: Minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have stolen the show on multiple fronts in both 2022 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, but that truth is at its most palpable when the cast’s performances become part of the conversation. Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) tangoed ferociously on both choreographic and dramatic levels while navigating complex humanity on their own. Danai Gurira’s Okoye had her development cracked wide open over the events of the film, and Angela Bassett’s captivating turn as Ramonda has sparked some Oscars questions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Namor may not be the only mutant introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta is introduced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest mutant and foe, Namor. However, the ruler of Talokan may not be the only mutant that was introduced in the film. In a mid-credit...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ newcomer reveals which MCU mainstay supported her most on set
It has to be daunting for even the most veteran actors to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe but for young actors, who are only just starting out, the pressure must be immense. Thankfully for this young actress, who made her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there were some pro’s on set to help her adjust, with one actress, in particular, stepping forward to support her.
wegotthiscovered.com
Shuri might be Wakandan royalty, but ‘Black Panther 2’ fans are celebrating Ironheart for being a real queen
It looks like Riri Williams was a success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom after her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A popular tweet is praising the young “genius” for the way she made a vibranium detector just to prove a detractor wrong, which was actually the catalyst for the main conflict in the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans convinced Ryan Coogler should tackle Doctor Doom
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has thoroughly impressed audiences, with praise yet again going to director Ryan Coogler for another excellent villainous outing which has fans headstrong on who he should tackle next. With Namor hailing from Talokan, and Black Panther from Wakanda, fans want another fictitious nation and leader to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star told the director he’d ‘rue the day’ he decided on her fate
Succulent spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as you may have guessed. As if it couldn’t be made any clearer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hammered home the notion that the throne of the titular African nation may be well and truly cursed. When you think about it, we’ve...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every child of an Avenger introduced in the MCU so far
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As we near the end of Phase Four, it’s definitely feeling like this current era of the MCU is less the Multiverse Saga and more the Multigenerational Saga as there’s been such a strong emphasis on the Avengers moving from superheroes to super-parents. The past two years of the franchise have seen an influx in next-generational characters as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have apparently decided en masse that it’s time for them to settle down and raise a family.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
Comments / 0