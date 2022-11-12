ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Play Crimson Tide in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND PILOTS (12-4-4, 5-4-0 WCC) Alabama Crimson Tide (20-2-1, 10-0 SEC) • The Portland Pilots have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning the chance to play the Alabama Crimson Tide. • They'll play on Friday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. • Links for a video stream...
We're in! Pilots to Host UC Riverside in First Round of NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the third time in four fall seasons, the Portland Pilots men's soccer will host a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament, welcoming the UC Riverside Highlanders to The Bluff. The two teams will play on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. "We're really excited," Portland head...
SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA

November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets

Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next

Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays

San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
