A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Portland Updates: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Play Crimson Tide in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
PORTLAND PILOTS (12-4-4, 5-4-0 WCC) Alabama Crimson Tide (20-2-1, 10-0 SEC) • The Portland Pilots have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning the chance to play the Alabama Crimson Tide. • They'll play on Friday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. • Links for a video stream...
portlandpilots.com
We're in! Pilots to Host UC Riverside in First Round of NCAA Tournament
PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the third time in four fall seasons, the Portland Pilots men's soccer will host a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament, welcoming the UC Riverside Highlanders to The Bluff. The two teams will play on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. "We're really excited," Portland head...
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
franchising.com
SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA
November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California
Investopedia
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets
Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
Stanford Daily
Stanford imposter admitted to Class of 2027 for showing most demonstrated interest ever
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only. William Curry, following his brief stint as a Stanford impostor living in the basement of Crothers, was recently admitted...
kalw.org
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next
Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
sanjoseinside.com
One Race Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab pulled ahead and away from initial front runner Lily Mei, mayor of Fremont. With an estimated 40,000 votes to be counted,...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
UC Santa Cruz researchers watch brutal, ‘elusive’ black hole devour distant star
"This was something that we were not expecting."
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
One killed and one injured in Sunday and Monday night shootings in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but […]
