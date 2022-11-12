ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Southern hopes to slow No. 3 Houston's flying start

No. 3 Houston will look to continue a hot start -- in which its three victories have been by an average of 37 points -- when the Cougars host Texas Southern on Wednesday night. After opening the season with a 47-point win over Northern Colorado and a 26-point victory over...
