BlockFi has ‘significant exposure’ to FTX, denies talk of majority of assets being custodied at FTX
BlockFi has responded to the controversies surrounding FTX and its reported connection to the embattled cryptocurrency exchange in a recent statement to its users. The crypto firm denied allegations that most of its assets are on FTX and described the rumor as “false.” Though BlockFi admitted that it has a “significant exposure” to the exchange. which could cause a delay in the recovery of the obligations owed to BlockFi by FTX.
Breaking: Gemini Earn halts withdrawals due to ‘market turmoil’ caused by FTX fallout
Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., said that it has paused withdrawals on its Earn program. Genesis Global, the lending partner of the Earn program, is no longer able to meet customer redemptions as mandated in its service-level agreement (SLA). The exchange said it was working with the...
DeFi protocol Oxygen held 95% of supply on FTX
Solana-based decentralized prime brokerage platform Oxygen Protocol revealed on Nov. 15 that 95% of its MAPS and OXY tokens supply were held on bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The statement said the struggling crypto firm did not have any equity in its business, but it held a significant portion of its tokens.
Crypto asset management firm Ikigai ‘caught up in the FTX collapse’
Crypto asset management firm Ikigai Asset Management is among the companies to get caught up in the FTX collapse as it had a large portion of its assets on the collapsed exchange, according to the firm’s founder and chief investment officer, Travis Kling. Kling, however, asserted that he had...
SolChicksNFT CEO, COO leaked messages confirm up to $20M treasury fund loss
Newly leaked messages surfaced on Twitter earlier today revealing a discussion between the CEO, William Wu, and COO, Lewis Grafton of SolChicksNFT — migrated over from Catheon Gaming. According to blockchain detective, ZachXBT, the leaked messages between Wu and Grafton detail up to $20 million in treasury fund losses...
Messari estimates up to 50% of FTX user funds recoverable
FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11 following days of intense speculation over the company’s financial health. Over this period, numerous allegations emerged that suggested FTX’s top brass were in over their heads. These include the criminal mismanagement of user funds, favorable treatment of trading arm Alameda, including “insider info” to front-run token listings, and bailouts on significant trading losses in a complex Ponzi involving the FTT token.
Can decentralized site IQ.wiki offer a better knowledge source for web3 than Wikipedia? #SlateCast 30
IQ.wiki, formerly Everipedia, has ambitions to shake up blockchain and cryptocurrency knowledge via open collaboration and the wiki-based editing process. Although Wikipedia is among the top ten most visited websites and a go-to source for information, recent times have uncovered a volley of criticisms, including the lack of methodical fact-checking, subjective notability standards, and political bias.
Singapore’s MAS says FTX does not operate in the country
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX does not operate in the country, Wu Blockchain reported on Nov. 14. The report noted that the embattled exchange was “neither licensed nor exempted from licensing in Singapore.”. It continued that the exchange could onboard Singapore...
UK Treasury Committee to probe Binance’s role in FTX collapse
Lawmakers in the U.K. have asked Binance to submit internal discussions and documents relating to its attempted purchase of FTX and the sale of the bankrupt exchange token FTT, Bloomberg News reported on Nov. 15. According to the report, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee questioned why Binance revealed it was...
Istanbul Blockchain Week panelists hopeful on adoption of next-generation blockchain tech
With crypto adoption on the horizon and 20% of Turkey’s population already using cryptocurrency, Istanbul Blockchain Week 2022 panelists expressed optimism regarding the adoption of the next generation of blockchain technology despite the currently prevailing market sentiment and discussed the catalysts of metaverse success. CEO of Elixxir and cryptography...
Binance to launch ‘recovery fund’ for strong projects with liquidity crisis
Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao revealed on Nov. 14 that the exchange would launch an industry recovery fund to help strong projects in a liquidity crisis. CZ made the statement in light of the recent bear market liquidity crunch that has hit several crypto projects, forcing some of them out of business.
Audit reveals Luna Foundation Guard spent $2.8B to defend UST peg in May
A Nov. 9 technical audit report submitted by JS Held revealed the Luna Foundation Guard spent $2.8 billion to defend UST’s peg between May 8 and May 12. According to the report, Terraform Labs also spent $613 million of its capital to defend the UST peg. JS Held wrote...
Decentralized stablecoins are pitched as crypto’s holy grail, so where are they?
A large amount of the attention Bitcoin gets from the media is due to the crypto asset’s wild price fluctuations and while it has tended to become a bit less volatile over time, the fact that the bitcoin price in U.S. dollar terms is roughly a quarter of what it was last year is too much for many potential users to handle.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Paradigm writes off FTX investment; UK regulator investigating Binance on FTX’s demise
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 15 includes UK lawmakers probing Binance over FTX collapse, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT calling out Gate.io for covering up 2018 hack, and Three Arrows Capital moving $20 million worth of ETH and stablecoins. Leading crypto exchange Binance is under investigation in the U.K....
Research: FTX implosion leads to aggressive Bitcoin accumulation for investors
The recent crash of FTX has led to massive capitulation for major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading as low as $15,682 during the last seven days. However, the decline of the flagship digital asset has not deterred investors as on-chain data showed that all major categories of Bitcoin investors — whales, crab, and shrimps — aggressively accumulated BTC throughout the week, according to CryptoSlate’s analysis of the data.
New Huo Technology unit gets $14M loan from ex-Huobi CEO Leon Li to cover client funds stuck on FTX
Hbit Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of New Huo Technology, has approximately $18.1 million worth of assets stuck on FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week, according to Nov. 14 press release. Huobi Technology, which used to be an affiliate of Huobi Global before Justin Sun acquired the exchange, was...
DEX trading volumes spike as users leave CEXs en masse
Confidence in centralized exchanges seems to have reached a new low following the FTX fallout. Trading volumes across all exchanges have experienced a vertical drop over the weekend, as users rush to withdraw their tokens from custodial wallets provided by the platforms. Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a drastic drop...
Nexo says ‘real time audit’ error caused by technical malfunction, will be fixed soon
Nexo responded to rumors of insolvency that sprang up on Nov. 16 after its website stopped displaying the real-time audit of its assets versus liabilities and said the attestation would be back up soon. A Nexo representative told CryptoSlate that similar oracle technical difficulties have happened in the past and...
3AC wallet shifts over $20M in ETH, stablecoins over past 6 days, fueling rumors of revival attempt
Transactions on the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) wallet have been revitalized as funds began to move again in its main wallet. Large movements of Ethereum (ETH), USDT, and USDC can be seen in the image above, transacting between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11. A total of over $20 million in the three crypto assets was moved through OKX and CowSwap during the six-day period.
Huobi, Gate.io, Crypto.com see spikes in flow to FTX
The full consequences of the FTX fallout are still unknown. As FTX, its U.S. subsidiary, and Alameda Research all filed for bankruptcy protection, it could be months before the public gets to see what happened in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled trading empire. Until that happens, what we’re left with is...
