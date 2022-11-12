WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as taking a shot at WWE Star Braun Strowman on an episode of AEW Dynamite as well as how he is an antagonist and he has to get a reaction from the fans, resonate with them and out Satnam Singh over.

15 HOURS AGO