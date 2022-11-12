Read full article on original website
WWE News: Seth Rollins Set For Appearance, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Monday Night Superstar and current WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will be at The Palladium Times Square this Friday, where he will be involved with The Michael Kaye Show anniversary event. -- In other Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment news, Rob Schamberger’s latest...
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
Court Bauer Talks WWE Nearly Bringing In Top MMA Star Bob Sapp
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the WWE was interested in bringing in Bob Sapp into the company because he was a huge star at the time, but he wanted the Brock Lesnar type of deal and Vince McMahon wouldn’t do that, so that deal never came to fruition.
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Drew Gulak Loses World Series Bet (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new edition of WWE Top 10 surfaced on the channel, along with the following description:. Watch every time Seth “Freakin” Rollins captured a championship in WWE, featuring battles against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more....
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins defend his WWE United States Title against Finn Balor. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (11/13): Madison, Wisconsin
WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) face The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
WWE's Scarlett Involved in Incident With Fan at WWE House Show Last Night
-- WWE star Scarlett was involved in a minor incident with a fan at last night's house show in Peoria, IL. During a match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, there was a planned sequence where Scarlett slapped McIntyre behind the referee's back in order to generate some heat. After delivering the slap, Scarlett then played up her antics to the audience which prompted a woman seated in one of the front few rows to throw an alcoholic drink at Scarlett.
AEW Dark Recap (11/15): Uncasville, Connecticut
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, saw ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia put his championship on the line against Brock Anderson in the main event.
Jeff Jarrett Talks Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as taking a shot at WWE Star Braun Strowman on an episode of AEW Dynamite as well as how he is an antagonist and he has to get a reaction from the fans, resonate with them and out Satnam Singh over.
Backstage Details on New WWE Trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE recently filed a new trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, the trademark will involve NXT rather than either of the two main brands, Raw or Smackdown. -- According to the report, the Iron Survivor Challenge will be a new match type earmarked for...
WWE News: Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UUDD, Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America (Video)
-- Titus O’Neil appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning America. Check out footage of the show’s search for the best pie below, featuring WWE's Global Brand Ambassador:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest video from the UpUpDownDown crew has surfaced online:. The Honorary Uce...
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Dealing With Lower Body Injury; Replaced in Smackdown World Cup
-- Rey Mysterio is dealing with a minor injury, however, it is significant enough that it has caused WWE to remove him from the ongoing Smackdown World Cup tournament. According to f4wonline.com, Mysterio is suffering an unspecified injury to his lower body, either his foot or ankle, and that he was spotted in a walking boot at last Friday's Smackdown show.
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/14): The Miz, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured Bobby Lashley, and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts...
Huge Singles Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) cut a backstage segment, where Styles said it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. The Phenomenal One then challenged Balor to a Singles Match at WWE Survivor Series to put an end to it all and Balor would accept Styles' challenge later in the broadcast. The match would then be made official for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Event.
Jim Ross Talks Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar Twice
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar twice following their showdown on an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and how it was a blessing in disguise that a second match didn't happen because he never had a good feeling with their pairing.
WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Says Butch Is One Hell Of A Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as what is his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Star Butch. "I met him on an independent show. One hell of a worker, he's one hell of a hand. He's about 190-200 pounds but one hell of a worker."
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Would Book Stone Cold’s Rumored Next Match
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of discussed a variety of topics such as how he would book fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold's rumored next match, possibly taking place at next year's WWE WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event. According to Jarrett, he would book Stone Cold in a match against a full-time WWE Star and really build up on it.
Former WWE Star Says It Was A Feather In Stone Cold's Cap To Wrestle Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as the RAW main event matchup he had against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 and how they had tremendous amount of respect for each other due to being involved in a match like that as well as how he thinks The Texas Rattlesnake was honored to wrestle him and how the match was a feather in Austin's cap.
