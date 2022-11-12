ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears activate WR Byron Pringle from IR

By Brendan Sugrue
 3 days ago
Reinforcements are on the way for the Chicago Bears receiving corps. The team announced they have activated wide receiver Byron Pringle from injured reserve ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Pringle has missed the last six weeks after injuring his calf during the team’s Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans. The former Kansas City Chief has three catches for 33 yards in his first season with the Bears. He rejoins a suddenly crowded receiving room that features Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Velus Jones Jr.

In addition to Pringle, the Bears also announced they have elevated defensive end Gerri Green and cornerback Harrison Hand from the practice squad. With injuries to defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Kindle Vildor, the Bears will look to Green and Hand to fill in, respectively.

