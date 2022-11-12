ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

The Shores Is Pet Friendly

The Shores Is Pet Friendly

Make a move in 2023! Check out The Shores at McIntosh Lake, an exceptional gated townhome community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find just the right one for your lifestyle. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and a patio area make these units live even larger! You will love the amenities (enclosed garages, an outdoor hot tub, community clubhouse and exercise area) and the location—just minutes from McIntosh Lake. The Shores is pet friendly and just minutes from a jogging trail and off-leash dog park. “I love living at the Shores! The location is awesome and it’s quiet and clean.” Visit the website to take a 3D walk through.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night

The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
EVERGREEN, CO
Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Community

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Community

AltaVita Memory Care is a safe and secure Alzheimer’s and dementia care community in Longmont, Colorado. The Centre was designed by experts in Alzheimer’s dementia and other memory-related illnesses to provide a warm, comfortable living environment that is both welcoming and completely secure. The staff takes personal accountability and pride in their work. The approach is comprehensive, careful, and kind as we honor everyone. The secure memory care community has been designed specifically to create a sense of independence and comfort through our unique “neighborhoods” and spaces within the community, beautiful natural light, and access to secure outdoor and private areas. Residents can take part in the adult day program as well as respite services. With easy access anywhere along the Front Range.
LONGMONT, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Affordable And Compassionate Funeral Services

Viegut Funeral Home is committed to providing affordable and compassionate funeral services to Northern Colorado families. Owner David Viegut is a fifth generation Loveland resident. Our experienced directors will help you make the right choices with confidence. The charges for all services and products are listed right on the website. Cremation can be a cost saving choice, and uses less natural resources in the process. It also provides more flexibility in planning a memorial service. Have you considered pre planning your funeral? You can ensure that your wishes will be respected and save your family the burden of making these decisions as well. Viegut Funeral Home is proud to be a trusted choice for funeral services in Loveland and surrounding areas since 2000.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day

For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road

An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road.  Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Loveland city manager faces possible suspension

LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
LOVELAND, CO

