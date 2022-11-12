Read full article on original website
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rightsMatt WhittakerThornton, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Man gets stuck in Bear Creek Lake trying to get cell phone
Members of the West Metro Fire Rescue crew saved a man who got stuck in Bear Creek Lake on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night
The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months.
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
Fort Collins family in search of trailer stolen from storage facility
They called their trailer a second home, but now, a Fort Collins family says that second home is gone after it was stolen from a storage facility a few weeks ago.
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day
For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
28-year-old Denver man killed, best friend injured by hit-and-run driver
As Mitchell Garcia, 28, continues to recover in a hospital from his injuries, he's hoping to seek justice for himself and his best friend.
New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road
An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road. Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Loveland city manager faces possible suspension
LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
