Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand practiced with the Irish on Sunday after missing Saturday's 35-32 victory over Navy. Head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Bertrand will be back in the lineup this Saturday as AP No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) hosts Boston College (3-7) in Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. EST on NBC).

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO